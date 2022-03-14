[Watch] After waiting 7 days to bat, Fawad Alam gets out on 1st ball in 2nd PAK vs AUS 2022 Test

Fawad Alam did not get an opportunity to bat in the first match of the ICC World Test Championship series between Pakistan and Australia at Rawalpindi. The Pakistan batter fielded for two days in the second Test at Karachi as well. He finally received a chance to bat on the third day of the game but failed to score any runs.

A fantastic in-swinging delivery from Mitchell Starc stunned Fawad as he was trapped in front of his stumps on the first ball. Alam asked for a review but the on-field umpire's decision stood.

Mitchell Starc was on fire ahead of the drinks break during the second session of the Karachi Test today. Before dismissing Fawad, Starc sent last match's centurion Azhar Ali back to the dressing room for just 14 runs. Ali edged a quick delivery from Starc straight into the hands of second-slip fielder Cameron Green.

Pakistan were down to 60/4 from 56/2 after Starc's fiery over. The left-arm pacer was also close to completing a hat-trick. He bowled a beauty to new batter Mohammad Rizwan, who somehow managed to save his wicket.

Fawad Alam will be keen to score big in the second innings of the Karachi Test

Fawad Alam has scored five centuries for the Pakistan Test team

After failing to open his account in his first innings of the series, Fawad will aim to score big in the second innings of the ongoing game. Earlier today, Australia declared their first innings at 556/9, riding on Usman Khawaja's century at the top of the order.

Pakistan are 76/4 after 30 overs with Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam batting in the middle. You can follow the live scorecard of the second Pakistan vs. Australia Test match right here.

