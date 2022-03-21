[Watch] Babar Azam's one-handed blinder denies Usman Khawaja a century on Day 1 of Pakistan vs Australia 3rd Test

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam took a brilliant catch in the slips to dismiss the dangerous-looking Australian opener Usman Khawaja on the opening day of the final Test between the two cricketing nations.

The left-hander looked in splendid form but succumbed to the nervous nineties for the second time in the series.

Khawaja, who was batting on 91, attempted to play a flick against off-spinner Sajid Khan. However, the 35-year-old failed to time the ball well and ended up edging it to first slip.

Azam dived to his right and completed a phenomenal one-handed catch to send the set batter packing in the 75th over.

"Babar, oh Babar! Phenomenal effort by the skipper and @SajidKhan244 gets the prize."

Earlier in the day, Australia won the toss and elected to bat first at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

Usman Khawaja (91) and Steve Smith (59) were the top performers with the bat on Day 1, but the hosts fought back in the final session by claiming three crucial wickets post Tea. Australia have posted 232 runs after losing five wickets after the first day of the series decider.

Left-arm seamer Shaheen Afridi helped Pakistan off to a stellar start by dismissing David Warner and Marnus Labuschagne early.

Apart from Afridi, right-arm pacer Naseem Shah also chipped in with two wickets, while Sajid Khan finished the day with a single wicket to his name.

The third Test is of utmost importance for both the teams as they look to secure a victory in this historic series. The red-ball rubber will be followed by a three-match ODI series and a standalone T20I.

WTC 2021-23 points table updates

Australia are currently placed at the top of the World Test Championship (WTC) points table with a win percentage of 71.42. Pakistan, on the other hand, are placed right below the Aussies in the standings with 61.11%.

South Africa (58.33%) and India (50.00%) occupy third and fourth place respectively.

