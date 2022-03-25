[WATCH] Mitchell Swepson celebrates like Shaheen Afridi after taking brilliant catch to dismiss Pakistan pacer

Australia's leg-spinner Mitchell Swepson pulled off a Shaheen Afridi-like celebration after taking a superb catch to dismiss the Pakistan pacer in the Lahore Test on Friday.

Afridi was the ninth wicket to fall in Pakistan’s second innings as the hosts succumbed to a 115-run loss in the final Test, thus conceding the series 0-1.

In the 90th over of Pakistan's innings, Afridi attempted to slog-sweep Australia off-spinner Nathan Lyon. However, Swepson judged the stroke brilliantly and pulled off an excellent catch at deep square-leg.

Immediately after completing the diving catch, the fielder turned towards the crowd and spread out both his arms, imitating Afridi’s celebration at the fall of a wicket.

Afridi was back in the hut for 5 after which Pat Cummins cleaned up Naseem Shah for 1 to bowl the Aussies to a famous Test series win in their first visit to the country since 1998.

Set a target of 351, Pakistan were all out for 235 in 92.1 overs as Lyon claimed 5 for 83 and Cummins 3 for 23. For the hosts, Imam-ul-Haq top-scored with 70 while skipper Babar Azam contributed 55.

"Thought 350 was enough" – Pat Cummins on setting Pakistan a target

Australia declared their second innings on 227 for 3 to set Pakistan a target of 351. The hosts ended Day 4 on 73 for no loss, raising questions over whether Cummins' declaration was premature.

However, speaking after the win in Lahore, the Aussie skipper asserted that he felt 350 was enough. He said at the post-match presentation:

"I think in the first innings the way we batted and put ourselves ahead of the game was fantastic. I thought 350 was enough for the fourth innings. It was kind of weird, the trend of the game was to toil hard for the first couple of wickets and when it started to reverse after 40 odd overs then it would be a bowler's game."

Asked to name important players in the series win, the 28-year-old said:

"Too many to name. The best thing about this squad is that everyone contributed in some way or the other. Swepson was great on his debut and the numbers do not do any justice to him.

"It has been a fantastic experience for us in the last 15 days, the hospitality was incredible and the fight put up by Babar and co. made the series even better."

Cummins was named Player of the Match for his eight wickets while Usman Khawaja was picked as Player of the Series for contributing 496 runs.

