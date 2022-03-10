[Watch] Pakistan's Shaheen Afridi bowls spin in nets ahead of 2nd Test vs Australia

Pakistan's Shaheen Afridi is their pace spearhead but he was spotted bowling some left-arm spin in the nets ahead of their second Test against Australia in Karachi.

Watch him roll his arm over here:

Fans were thrilled to see him try his luck at the new skill. One Twitter user wrote:

"Wow. If there's bad light and Seamers are not allowed. Maybe Shaheen can be a handy left arm Spinner."

Another user wrote:

"Maybe Jadeja took the wrong flight from Mohali and landed in Karachi instead of Bengaluru."

Pakistan, Australia hope for better contest in Karachi after draw in Rawalpindi

The first Test between Pakistan and Australia in Rawalpindi ended in a draw as bowlers struggled to get any assistance. Imam-ul-Haq hit twin centuries as the match failed to even go to the fourth innings.

Babar Azam won the toss and opted to bat. In the first innings, Imam hit 157 while Azhar Ali scored 185. The Babar Azam-led team declared their first innings at 476/4.

In reply, Australia's top four all hit half-centuries, although none of them could ton up. David Warner scored 68 while Usman Khawaja was out for 97, just missing out on a century.

Marnus Labuschagne also came close to a ton but was dismissed by Shaheen Shah Afridi for 90. Steve Smith went on to hit 78. The Aussies were eventually bowled out for 459, conceding a 17-run first-innings lead.

But their first innings went into Day 5 and a result was out of the question.

Pakistan's openers both tonned up in the second innings as they played out the draw. Imam hit an unbeaten 111 while Abdullah Shafique scored 136 - his maiden Test century.

The pitch at Rawalpindi came under criticism from all quarters and both teams will be hoping for a little more bite when they face off in Karachi.

The second Test is set to begin on Saturday (March 12).

Edited by Ritwik Kumar