[Watch] Pat Cummins takes a blinder for Australia to break Pakistan's 105-run opening partnership in 1st PAK vs AUS Test

Australia captain Pat Cummins took a brilliant catch at mid-off to dismiss Abdullah Shafique at the fag end of the first session in the first Pakistan vs Australia Test in Rawalpindi on Friday. The 22-year-old batter shared a commanding 105-run partnership with Imam-ul-Haq for the first wicket on Day 1 of the Test.

The opening batter, playing only his third Test for Pakistan, frustrated the Australian pacers in the opening session. He was well set for his third half-century in Test cricket but perished to Nathan Lyon in the penultimate over before lunch.

Shafique tried to get to the pitch for a good-length delivery by the off-spinner. Trying to loft the ball over the ground, he could only connect with the toe end of the bat after the ball turned a bit.

Finding only elevation and no distance, Cummins ran across the field and made it to mid-off in time to take a tumbling catch right at the edge of the circle. Shafique departed after scoring 44 off 105 deliveries.

Pakistan reach 105-1 at Lunch on Day 1 against Australia

Australia's first visit to Pakistan in 24 years started off with a toiling morning session. The pacers were made to work hard on a flat surface without much success.

Nathan Lyon was introduced as early as the eighth over, with Cummins even using the part-time option Travis Head for three overs.

The hosts cruised through the morning session on the back of a formidable opening stand by Imam-ul-Haq and Abdullah Shafique. The former marked his return to Test cricket with a solid fifty and remains unbeaten on 57 off 99 deliveries.

Haq is currently partnering the experienced Azhar Ali at the other end of the crease. The Aussies have their work cut out as they find themselves a spinner short on a surface that hasn't offered anything for their four-pronged pace attack.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee