Mohammad Abbas joins Pakistan Test squad as a traveling reserve

Pakistan have added Mohammad Abbas to their Test squad as a reserve for the three-match series against Australia that gets underway in Rawalpindi on 4 March. The 31-year-old was named a reserve after Naseem Shah was added to the main squad.

Naseem, who was originally named as a reserve, was upgraded to the main squad as Haris Rauf was ruled out of the first Test after contracting COVID-19.

Following Rauf's positive test, the rest of the squad and support staff were retested and have returned negative. As confirmed by the Pakistan Cricket Board, Haris will remain in isolation for five days and will reintegrate with the squad after a negative test at the end of his isolation period.

The hosts have been dealt a major blow ahead of the first Test, with a number of their players ruled out. Hasan Ali and Faheem Ashraf will miss the Rawalpindi Test after sustaining injuries. Mohammad Nawaz was also ruled out of the series due to a foot injury.

Abbas, alongside Sarfaraz Ahmed, will be the two traveling reserves for the Men in Green.

A fitting tribute to two legendary leg-spinners! Our Aussie men will now play for the Benaud-Qadir Trophy in all future men's Test series against PakistanA fitting tribute to two legendary leg-spinners! #PAKvAUS Our Aussie men will now play for the Benaud-Qadir Trophy in all future men's Test series against Pakistan 🏆 A fitting tribute to two legendary leg-spinners! #PAKvAUS https://t.co/xMqEdvir3s

Pakistan and Australia's squad for the first Test

Pakistan Test squad: Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan (vice-captain), Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Fawad Alam, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan, Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood and Zahid Mahmood.

Reserves: Sarfaraz Ahmed and Mohammad Abbas.

Australia Test squad: Pat Cummins (captain), Ashton Agar, Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Steve Smith (vice-captain), Mitchell Starc, Mark Steketee, Mitchell Swepson, David Warner.

Reserves: Sean Abbott, Brendan Doggett, Nic Maddinson, Matthew Renshaw

Test schedule

Here's the full schedule for the three-match Test series.

4-8 March – 1st Test, Rawalpindi

12-16 March – 2nd Test, Karachi

21-25 March – 3rd Test, Lahore

The Test series will be followed by three ODIs and a lone T20I. This is the first time in 24 years that Australia are visiting Pakistan for a bi-lateral series.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee