PAK vs SL 2022: Top 10 Babar Azam memes after he drops a couple of sitters on Day 1 of 2nd Test

Pakistan captain Babar Azam endured a torrid time on the field after dropping a couple of simple catches on Day 1 of the second Test against Sri Lanka at Galle. The visitors lead the series 1-0 after winning the first Test convincingly by four wickets last week.

In the crucial second Test, which commenced on Sunday (July 24), Sri Lanka skipper Dimuth Karunaratne won the toss and opted to bat first. Shaheen Afridi missed out for Pakistan due to a fitness issue. Nauman Ali replaced him in the playing XI.

Oshada Fernando (50) and Dimuth Karunaratne (40) then provided the hosts with a good start with their 92-run partnership. Runs came at a fair clip during Fernando's stay at the crease due to his aggressive brand of play. Mohammad Nawaz drew first blood for Pakistan by dismissing him in the 21st over.

Kusal Mendis and Karunaratne also departed soon after, leaving Sri Lanka in a troubling situation. Angelo Mathews, playing his 100th Test match, then joined hands with Dinesh Chandimal and tried to rescue the sinking ship with a 75-run partnership.

Nauman Ali broke the promising stand by scalping Angelo Mathews' wicket and reducing the hosts to 195/4. Dinesh Chandimal (80) continued his magnificent form at the other end and notched up yet another half-century battling a tricky situation. Dhananjaya de Silva (33) provided him with some support with a useful knock.

At stumps on Day 1, Sri Lanka reached 315/6, with Niroshan Dickwella (42*) and Dunith Wellalage (6*) at the crease. Pakistan might have been in a better position if Babar Azam held onto the catches presented by Angelo Mathews and Niroshan Dickwella.

Fans react to Babar Azam's dismal fielding performance on Day 1

Fans were not pleased upon noticing Babar Azam dropping a couple of simple catches during play on Day 1 of the second Test against Sri Lanka. They expressed their frustration through interesting memes on social media platforms.

Watch the video of one of the catches put down by Azam:

Here is a collection of the best memes on this matter:

Azan Ahmad @azanahmad257 When Babar Azam drops a catch and people start trolling Hassan Ali.

Le Hassan Ali: When Babar Azam drops a catch and people start trolling Hassan Ali.Le Hassan Ali: https://t.co/JmKR6nBlf2

MUسKAN 🇵🇰 @Musskkaan

Ly Hasan Ali to Babar Azam:

#SLvsPAK Babar dropped another catch.Ly Hasan Ali to Babar Azam: Babar dropped another catch.Ly Hasan Ali to Babar Azam:#SLvsPAK https://t.co/gYx86aQNoj

her stan acc @bro_b4_hoe #SLvsPAK

(1) Awam when Hassan Ali drops a catch

(2) when Babar Azam drops a catch (1) Awam when Hassan Ali drops a catch(2) when Babar Azam drops a catch #SLvsPAK(1) Awam when Hassan Ali drops a catch(2) when Babar Azam drops a catch 😂 https://t.co/EVl2bQ2tOH

Sri Lanka will hope to build on their good start to the second Test and level the two-match Test series.

