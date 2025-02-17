"Pakdaa gya .."- Top funny memes from UPW vs GG WPL 2025 clash

Gujarat Giants (GG) beat UP Warriorz (UPW) by six wickets in the third match of WPL 2025 on Sunday (February 16) at the Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara. As a result, GG got off the mark this season by bagging two points and moved up to the second position in the points table.

Ad

UPW batted first on a two-paced track after losing the toss. Priya Mishra (3/25), Deandra Dottin (2/34), and Ashleigh Gardner (2/39) bowled well for the Giants to restrict the opposition to a below-par score of 143/9 in 20 overs. A couple of batters like Uma Chetry (24) and Deepti Sharma (39) got starts but could not convert them big. This dented UP's chances of scaling a decent total.

In reply, GG reached 144/4 in 18 overs to win the match without any hassles in the second innings. Captain Ashleigh Gardner led her side from the front with an impactful knock of 52 (32). After her departure, Deandra Dottin played a blazing cameo of 33* (18) in the company of Harleen Deol (34*) to power the Giants to a commanding victory.

Ad

Trending

Fans enjoyed the contest between the two teams on Sunday night and reacted by sharing memes on X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram. One of the memes read:

"Pakdaa gya .." (got caught)

Here is a collection of the best memes related to the game:

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Ad

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Ad

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

"To get our first win at home is super special"- GG captain Ashleigh Gardner after victory vs UPW in WPL 2025

GG skipper Ashleigh Gardner received the Player of the Match at the post-match presentation due to her brilliant all-round performance during the encounter. Reflecting on the victory, she said:

Ad

"To get our first win at home is super special in WPL. I think there's always things to improve. Our bowlers were brilliant. Priya Mishra to get those two big wickets. With the bat I had a clean plan and the first innings helped me. The stumps hopefully, I feel I have missed a few in the first two games of WPL as far as hitting the stumps are concerned."

Ad

She continued:

"If you any spinner who bowled well today attacked the stumps for longer time. It's about individual assessment. You see Dottin clear her front leg and smashing, then Harleen loves the ball coming into the bat. Then Beth Mooney sets the platform up the order. We have a great depth in the batting order which has helped us."

RCB and DC will face off in the fourth match of WPL 2025 on Monday (February 17) at the same venue.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️