“Pakdo yaar, fielding pe dhyan lagao” - Mohammed Siraj vents his frustration over poor fielding display on Day 2 of ENG vs IND 2025 3rd Test [Watch]

India speedster Mohammed Siraj spoke harshly with his teammates following their poor fielding display on Day 2 of the third Test against England at Lord’s on Friday, July 11. The remarks came following multiple errors on the field. The notable examples included KL Rahul dropping Jamie Smith early in the slip cordon, while substitute wicketkeeper Dhruv Jurel conceded four byes by failing to hold onto the ball.

In a video shared by Star Sports on X, Siraj looked disappointed with the fielders. He turned back and said:

“Pakdo yaar, fielding pe dhyan lagao.” (Catch it guys, concentrate on fielding)

Mohammed Siraj bagged two wickets as the tourists bundled out England for 387 in their first innings. He provided the crucial breakthrough by dismissing Jamie Smith for 51 before knocking over Brydon Carse following his half-century to wrap up the hosts’ innings.

India lost two early wickets after Mohammed Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah helped the tourists wrap up England for 387 on Day 2 of the 3rd Test

A clinical bowling display from Jofra Archer and skipper Ben Stokes helped England remove Yashasvi Jaiswal (13 off 8) and Karun Nair (40 off 62) early on Day 2 of the third Test.

At the time of writing, the visitors were 74/2, with KL Rahul and Shubman Gill at the crease.

Batting first, England put up 387. Joe Root top-scored with 104 runs off 199 balls, comprising 10 boundaries. Brydon Carse and Jamie Smith chipped in with 56 and 51, respectively. Ben Stokes and Ollie Pope scored valuable 44-run knocks apiece.

Jasprit Bumrah was the pick of the bowlers for the hosts, returning with figures of 5/74, while Mohammed Siraj and Nitish Kumar Reddy bagged two wickets apiece.

Shubman Gill-led India won the second Test by 336 runs at Edgbaston to level the five-match series at 1-1. It was their biggest overseas win by runs and maiden triumph at the venue.

Earlier, England clinched a five-wicket win by successfully chasing down 371 in the series opener at Headingley.

Follow the ENG vs IND 2025 3rd Test live scores and updates here.

