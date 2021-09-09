Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Nawaz in quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19

Pakistan batting all-rounder Mohammad Nawaz has tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of the home series against the Kiwis. Pakistan and New Zealand will clash in three ODIs and five T20Is, starting from the 17th of September.

According to sports journalist Saj Sadiq, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has instructed Mohammad Nawaz to isolate himself. The left-arm spinner tested positive during the second round of testing conducted on Wednesday in Islamabad. It comes as a body blow for the Men in Green ahead of a highly anticipated home season.

Nawaz has played three Tests, 16 ODIs and 24 T20Is since his debut back in February 2016. The 27-year old has made it to both the ODI and T20I squads to face the Kiwis.

Mohammad Nawaz has tested positive for Covid-19 and has been quarantined as per the PCB Covid-19 Protocols. The left-arm spinner had tested positive during the second round of testing, which were administered upon arrival in Islamabad on Wednesday #Cricket — Saj Sadiq (@SajSadiqCricket) September 9, 2021

The selectors have also picked Nawaz for the upcoming T20 World Cup in the UAE. Meanwhile, New Zealand's forthcoming tour of Pakistan will be their first since 2003.

Rawalpindi will host the one-day internationals, while Lahore will stage the subsequent five T20 internationals. The Black Caps are currently playing a T20 series in Bangladesh.

Pakistan captain on board with the T20 World Cup squad: PCB CEO

Earlier, reports emerged of Pakistan skipper Babar Azam's unhappiness with the World T20 squad. However, PCB CEO Wasim Khan denied the reports, saying the skipper is fully in line with the team that has been picked. Khan believes they must all be on the same page to be successful.

"It has come to our notice that factually incorrect reports are circulating about the Pakistan national squad environment. The squad for the upcoming international assignments has been announced and our captain Babar Azam is fully behind the direction that is being taken," Khan told Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan's 15-man squad: Babar Azam (c), Asif Ali, Khushdil Shah, Sohaib Maqsood, Mohammad Hafeez, Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Nawaz Jr, Azam Khan, Mohammad Rizwan, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Hasnain, and Shaheen Shah Afridi.

