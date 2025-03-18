Pakistan all-rounder playfully teases a young spectator in NZ vs PAK 2nd T20I 2025 [Watch]

Pakistan all-rounder Shadab Khan playfully teased a young kid at the ground while fielding during the second T20I against New Zealand on Tuesday (March 18) at the University Oval in Dunedin. It happened during the second over of the second innings when New Zealand were chasing 136.

On the third ball of the over bowled by Mohammad Ali, Finn Allen smashed a six over wide cover region. Shadab Khan ran back to the boundary to fetch the ball, and while returning he playfully teased a young kid watching the game in the stands near the boundary. He offered to give the ball and then immediately turned around and ran back.

You can watch the moment in the video below:

New Zealand beat Pakistan by five wickets in the 2nd T20I to take a 2-0 lead in the T20I series

The match was reduced to 15 overs per side affair due to rain. Pakistan batted first after losing the toss and scored a decent total of 135/9 in the first innings. Captain Salman Agha top-scored with a blazing knock of 46 (28), while Shadab Khan (26) and Shaheen Afridi (22*) chipped in with cameos. Jacob Duffy, Ben Sears, James Neesham, and Ish Sodhi scalped two each for the Kiwis with the ball.

In reply, New Zealand reached 137/5 in 13.1 overs to win the match comfortably. Openers Tim Seifert (45) and Finn Allen (38) set up the platform for the victory by giving a brisk start to their side with a 66-run partnership in just 4.4 overs. Reflecting on the win at the post-match presentation, New Zealand captain Michael Bracewell said: (via Cricbuzz)

"Very good bowling performance. We bowled well into the wind. The wicket has been under cover. There was extra bounce on it. The death bowlers bowled really well. We were happy at the half time."

"It was tough bowling into the wind. Tried to hit it into the wind. We have been playing some good cricket. The guys are hitting the ball well. The bowlers are hitting the right lines. It was pretty cold but hopefully we played some entertaining cricket."

Eden Park in Auckland will host the third T20I of the five-match series between Pakistan and New Zealand on Friday, March 21.

