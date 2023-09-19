"Pakistan is always a threat" - Kevin Pietersen ahead of 2023 World Cup

Former England captain Kevin Pietersen has named Pakistan as the biggest threat in the upcoming 2023 World Cup, stating the Men in Green always remain one in showpiece events. He reckoned England sit marginally below India when it comes to favourites tag.

Pakistan, known as the unpredictables, have won the ODI World Cup only once, under the leadership of Imran Khan in 1992. While Pakistan are always a side to look out for, they will be bothered by their performance in the recently concluded Asia Cup, having failed to reach the final and finishing last in the Super 4 stage.

In his account on X, Pietersen wrote that South Africa have stormed into contention after their series win over Australia, but labelled India as favourites majorly due to the home advantage.

"South Africa become contenders for the CWC after their win against Aus. Klaasen is the major asset. India favourites at home with Asia Cup win. Pakistan is always a threat. ALWAYS! England sitting just under India, in terms of favourites tag. And Australia, well they’ll be there and thereabouts," he wrote.

Team India, led by Rohit Sharma, put in a ruthless performance in the Asia Cup final against Sri Lanka at R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo as Mohammed Siraj's fiery bowling spell skittled the hosts for a paltry 50 runs.

The Men in Blue chased down the target in 6.1 overs to lift their eighth Asia Cup title.

Pakistan yet to name their squad for the 2023 World Cup

Pakistan cricket team. (Image Credits: Twitter)

While the likes of India, Australia, and England have named their squads for the 2023 World Cup, Pakistan are likely to announce it on Tuesday and Wednesday. The Men in Green have a significant injury concern as Naseem Shah's shoulder injury could see him miss out, leaving their attack weakened.

Babar Azam and company will open their campaign against the Netherlands on October 6 in Hyderabad.