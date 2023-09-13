Pakistan announce playing XI for do-or-die Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 clash against Sri Lanka  

Pakistan have announced their playing XI for the upcoming Asia Cup 2023 Super Four encounter against Sri Lanka scheduled to take place on Thursday in Colombo. The Men in Green have named as many as five changes to their playing XI from the mammoth loss against India, some forced and some presumed to be tactical.

Change has been made right at the top, with the team finally running out of patience with Fakhar Zaman. The left-handed opening batter has been dishing out a string of poor scores and has been replaced by Mohammad Haris.

Salman Ali Agha also finds himself out of the playing XI, with Saud Shakeel replacing him in the playing XI. The left-handed batter has tasted tremendous success in the longest format when it comes to the longest format, and will be keen to translate the same in the 50-over format.

His five ODI appearances have come across a span of two years. His most recent display came during the ODI series against Afghanistan, where he scored nine runs off six deliveries.

Witnessing the spin barrage in the encounter between India and Sri Lanka, Pakistan have recalled left-arm spinner Mohammad Nawaz back into the playing XI in place of pace bowling all-rounder Faheem Ashraf.

Fast bowling duo of Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah sustained injuries during the Super Four stage clash encounter against India, that spanned for two days. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has already ruled out Naseem Shah out of the tournament, and his replacement, Zaman Khan, will take his place in the playing XI as well.

Haris Rauf, who has sustained a side strain, will sit out in the do-or-die clash, with Mohammad Wasim Jnr taking his place in the playing XI.

Pakistan currently have two points from two matches in the Super Four stage, and need a win over Sri Lanka to setup a showdown clash against India in the final for the first time in the competition's 39-year-old history. If the game is washed out, Sri Lanka will progress into the finals by virtue of a superior net run-rate.

Pakistan playing XI for Asia Cup 2023 Super Four stage match against Sri Lanka

Mohammad Haris, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, and Zaman Khan

Have Pakistan gone overboard with their changes for a virtual knockout clash? Let us know what you think.