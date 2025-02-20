Pakistan batting star ruled out of 2025 Champions Trophy after PAK vs NZ match: Reports

After Pakistan's 60-run defeat in their 2025 Champions Trophy opener against New Zealand in Karachi on Wednesday, February 19, their opening batter Fakhar Zaman has reportedly been ruled out of the remainder of the tournament. According to media reports, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) have revealed that the southpaw's leg injury is serious and that he will not be able to play anytime soon.

The 34-year-old was seen clutching his lower back after a fielding effort to prevent a boundary in the very first over of the match. Although Zaman returned to the field, he didn't open the innings when Pakistan's 321-run-chase began, and came only at No. 4. However, his innings lasted only 41 deliveries, as he scored 24 runs, including four boundaries.

According to Geo News, the PCB said:

"Fakhar Zaman's injury is of serious nature. He will not be able to play the remainder of the tournament."

The report also claimed that the board have approached the ICC Technical Committee to approve a replacement, and Imam-ul-Haq remains the leading contender.

Pakistan all-rounder laments Fakhar Zaman's absence at the top during run-chase against New Zealand in 2025 Champions Trophy

Salman Ali Agha. (Credits: Getty)

Pakistan all-rounder Salman Ali Agha, who chipped in with a brisk 28-ball 42 against New Zealand, has acknowledged that no other batter in their line-up uses the powerplay better than Fakhar Zaman and that his presence was critical for the hosts to chase down 321. He said in the presser (as quoted by ESPNcricinfo):

"We were hampered by Fakhar's absence at the start of the innings. In the last five or six years, no one utilizes the powerplay better than him. We didn't even have 30 runs [they were 22 for 2] in the powerplay. We knew we'd have to attack from ball one and take risks."

"So I took those risks, but I still believe I should have taken the innings deeper. When you're chasing 320, the powerplay is instrumental to it. But Fakhar Zaman, who uses that powerplay very well, couldn't bat then because of his injury," he added.

Pakistan, the defending champions, will next face India on Sunday, February 23, in Dubai.

