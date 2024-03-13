Pakistan Cricket Board announces schedule for home series against New Zealand 

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced the schedule for the upcoming five-match home T20I series against New Zealand, beginning on April 18. The series will serve as an ideal preparation avenue for the players in the lead-up to the 2024 T20 World Cup.

With the series clashing with the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL), several first-team Kiwi players are likely to be absent from the proceedings. Pakistan, on the other hand, will welcome the series for the squad to settle under their new skipper Shaheen Afridi.

The two sides were recently involved in a five-match T20I series in New Zealand, which the Blackcaps won by a 4-1 margin. Last year, during the same period, Pakistan had hosted New Zealand for a white-ball series, where the T20I series was drawn 2-2, while the Men in Green won the ODI series by a 4-1 margin.

“In a testament to the unwavering camaraderie between Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and New Zealand Cricket (NZC), we are delighted to present the schedule for New Zealand men’s team tour to Pakistan 2024. This tour symbolises the deep-rooted ties and mutual respect that define the relationship between our two cricketing nations," PCB Director of International Cricket Usman Wahla said in a press release.

“Our avid cricket fans and the people of Pakistan will welcome the New Zealand team again and we hope to have yet another competitive series which is a key part of our buildup to this year’s ICC T20 World Cup,” he added.

While New Zealand are currently ranked fourth in the ICC Men's T20I Team Ranking, Pakistan occupy the fifth position.

Rawalpindi and Lahore to play host to the T20I series between New Zealand and Pakistan

According to the press release by the PCB, the first three T20Is of the series will be hosted by Rawalpindi on April 18, April 20, and April 21, respectively. The remaining matches will take place at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on April 25 and April 27, respectively.

New Zealand are expected to arrive in Pakistan on April 14 to prepare for the series.

New Zealand tour of Pakistan schedule

18 April – 1st T20I, Rawalpindi

20 April – 2nd T20I, Rawalpindi

21 April – 3rd T20I, Rawalpindi

25 April – 4th T20I, Lahore

27 April – 5th T20I, Lahore

Who will win the T20I series between New Zealand and Pakistan? Let us know what you think.

