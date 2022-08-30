Pakistan Cricket Board to donate gate earnings from 1st T20I against England to Prime Minister's relief fund

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced that the gate proceeds from the first T20I against England will be donated to the Prime Minister's Flood Relief Fund 2022. Chairman Ramiz Raja has urged fans to purchase tickets in huge numbers once tickets are available for sale online.

As per the latest information, at least 1061 have died and at least 1575 suffered injuries since the monsoon season began in Pakistan, causing severe floods. The disaster has left many without access to food, clean drinking water and shelter. Pakistan Finance Minister Miftah Ismail has said that the economy has sustained a loss of $10 million.

Raja, meanwhile, has said that the board stands by the victims and those involved in the rescue operations. The former opener said, as quoted by ESPN Cricinfo:

"As cricket unites our proud nation, we stand firmly with the victims and all those involved in the flood relief and rescue operations. As a responsible and caring organisation, the PCB has always stood with its fans and public in tough, challenging and testing times. In this regard, we have decided to donate gate proceeds from the first T20I against England next month to the Prime Minister's Flood Relief Fund."

He added:

"I encourage all spectators to participate in this initiative by purchasing tickets for the first T20I and turning up in big numbers so that we as a cricket family can donate a substantial amount to the fund and show solidarity with those affected by the catastrophe. We have already sent trucks full of food, medicines and other commodities to the affected areas and will continue to support our nation and rescue operational teams in any way we can."

Meanwhile, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also extended his condolences via Twitter and hopes for the restoration of normalcy in the neighbouring country. He tweeted:

Narendra Modi @narendramodi Saddened to see the devastation caused by the floods in Pakistan. We extend our heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims, the injured and all those affected by this natural calamity and hope for an early restoration of normalcy.

Pakistan to host England for first time since 2005

The upcoming T20 series, which begins on September 20, will be England's first tour of Pakistan in 17 years.

Pakistan Cricket @TheRealPCB



Great news for fans as Pakistan are set to host England after 17 years!



Read more:



#PAKvENG 🗓️ 𝐒𝐚𝐯𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬Great news for fans as Pakistan are set to host England after 17 years!Read more: pcb.com.pk/press-release-… 🗓️ 𝐒𝐚𝐯𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬 📢 Great news for fans as Pakistan are set to host England after 17 years! 📢Read more: pcb.com.pk/press-release-…#PAKvENG https://t.co/WX0RkoOwWx

The two teams will lock horns in seven T20Is in Karachi and Lahore. The tourists will also visit the sub-continent nation to play three Tests in December - in Rawalpindi, Multan and Karachi.

