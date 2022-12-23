Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) continues its overhaul; chief selector Mohammad Wasim axed

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had continued its overhaul following a 3-0 Test series loss against England on home soil, with chief selector Mohammad Wasim sacked.

Led by the PCB chairman Najam Sethi, the new management committee has terminated all the committees formed under the now-defunct 2019 constitution.

The Pakistan government recently removed Ramiz Raja and his board after quashing the board's 2019 constitution and giving Sethi's 14-member panel full power to revive the department structure in first-class cricket. This system was abolished in 2019 after Imran Khan became the Prime Minister in August 2018.

Najam Sethi @najamsethi The cricket regime headed by Ramiz Raja @iramizraja is no more. The 2014 PCB constitution stands restored. The Management Committee will work tirelessly to revive first class cricket. Thousands of cricketers will be employed again. The famine in cricket will come to an end. The cricket regime headed by Ramiz Raja @iramizraja is no more. The 2014 PCB constitution stands restored. The Management Committee will work tirelessly to revive first class cricket. Thousands of cricketers will be employed again. The famine in cricket will come to an end.

After taking charge on Thursday, Sethi told ESPN Cricinfo the following:

"We are going to disband all committees today because they were constituted under the 2019 constitution that has been revoked and shall reconstitute them under the new SRO."

Wasim, a former right-handed batter and keeper, was thrust into the chief selector role in December 2020 and was expected to stay on until the 2023 World Cup in India. However, on Friday (23 December), the board informed him of his termination through an email.

Nevertheless, Wasim departs after picking the Test squad for the upcoming series against New Zealand at home.

The new committee has 120 days to change the PCB's constitution, bringing back the 2014 version to replace the 2019 one. The committee will also be responsible for forming a board of governors and electing a chairman.

Pakistan seek redemption against New Zealand after a whitewash against England

Pakistan cricket team. (Image Credits: Getty)

Meanwhile, Babar Azam and Co. are gearing up to face the Kiwis in a two-Test series, which starts on 26 December at the National Stadium in Karachi.

The hosts had a torrid time against England, who exposed them on all fronts in all three Tests. England consigned Pakistan to their first Test series whitewash on home soil.

Pakistan Cricket @TheRealPCB Karachi



New Zealand team welcomed in traditional style



#PAKvNZ KarachiNew Zealand team welcomed in traditional style 🛬📍 KarachiNew Zealand team welcomed in traditional style 🙌#PAKvNZ https://t.co/7BKpaVG3u0

While Babar Azam has retained the captaincy for New Zealand Tests, he could be out of the job by mid-2023. This will also be the Black Caps' first tour of the country since 2002. They haven't played Test cricket in the sub-continent nation since 2003.

