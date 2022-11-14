Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) provides injury update on Shaheen Afridi

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has provided an injury update on pace spearhead Shaheen Afridi. The PCB's Chief Medical Officer has advised the star bowler to undergo a two-week rehabilitation after sustaining an injury during the T20 World Cup 2022 final against England at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Sunday.

The 22-year-old injured his knee as he landed awkwardly while taking Harry Brook's catch in the 13th over of England's innings.

The scan, which took place on Monday, November 14, before the team departed from Australia confirmed that there were no signs of injury. The knee discomfort was likely due to a 'knee flexion whilst landing'.

The scans were later discussed between PCB's Chief Medical Officer Dr. Najeebullah Soomro and Australian knee specialist, Dr. Peter D’Alessandro. The left-arm pacer is reportedly feeling better and is in high spirits. After returning to Pakistan, he will undergo a rehabilitation and conditioning program designed to strengthen his knee at the National High Performance Centre in Lahore.

However, Afridi's injury could mean he is unlikely to be available for the home Test series against England in December. Right-arm speedster Haris Rauf, who is yet to play a Test, is likely to replace him.

Shaheen Afridi struggled in the T20 World Cup before rediscovering his best

Shaheen Shah Afridi dismissed Alex Hales with a ripping inswinger in the final. (Credits: Getty)

Afridi's return from a three-month layoff was successful as he went from strength to strength in the T20 World Cup. Afridi went wicketless in the first two games, bagging figures of 4-0-34-0 and 4-0-29-0 against India and Zimbabwe, respectively.

He took his first wicket of the tournament against the Netherlands and followed spells of 3-0-14-3 against South Africa, 4-0-22-4 against Bangladesh, and 4-0-24-2 against New Zealand in the first semi-final.

The 22-year-old couldn't finish his quota of overs against England due to knee discomfort.

Pakistan lost the final by five wickets despite their best efforts as Ben Stokes struck an unbeaten fifty to take England home.

