Pakistan cricket team unveils their jersey for the upcoming 2024 T20 World Cup

Pakistan cricket team have officially unveiled their jersey for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup 2024. The West Indies and the USA will host the mega-tournament between June 1 and 29. Pakistan are placed in group A during the initial phase along with the United States, India, Canada, and Ireland.

The Men in Green will commence their World Cup campaign on June 6 with a clash against hosts the United States. They will then square off against their arch-rivals, Team India, in the marquee contest of the tournament on June 9 in New York. Babar Azam's side will then face Canada and Ireland on June 11 and 16, respectively, to cap off their group fixtures.

PCB took their official X handle and shared a video to give a glimpse of their team's jersey for the World Cup. They have stuck to their signature green threads again, along with a slight change in the design.

You can watch the jersey in the video below:

"We don't plan anything against only one player" - Babar Azam when asked about Pakistan's plans for Virat Kohli during clash vs India in the World Cup

Speaking at a recent press conference, Pakistan skipper Babar Azam was asked about the team's plans for countering the threat of Virat Kohli during the match against India at the 2024 T20 World Cup next month.

Babar revealed that they usually don't devise strategies for a single player but do it for the whole team.

"As a team, you always plan against different teams and according to their strengths. We don't plan anything against only one player. We plan for all 11 players. We don't know much about the conditions in New York and we will plan accordingly. He [Virat Kohli] is one of the best players and we will plan against him as well," Babar said.

On the newly appointed white-ball teams head coach of the Pakistan team Gary Kirster, Babar added:

"He [Gary Kirsten] was already working, and then PCB offered him the job, which he accepted. He is very enthusiastic about our discussions and is making every effort to join the team as soon as possible. However, he stays in touch daily, receiving reports about what we are doing and how we are planning things."

Do you think Pakistan have it in them to win the 2024 World Cup? Let us know your views in the comments section below.

