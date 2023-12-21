Pakistan dealt major blow with pacer Khurram Shahzad being ruled out of rest of Australia Test series

Pakistan pacer Khurram Shahzad has been ruled out of the remainder of the Test series against Australia with a rib stress fracture and abdominal muscle tear.

The 24-year-old had struggled with side soreness during his bowling stint on his international debut in the first Test at Perth. He was subsequently sent for scans, which revealed the fracture in his left tenth rib.

With Pakistan trailing the three-match Test series 0-1, Shahzad will miss the Boxing Day game at MCG and the New Year's clash at SCG.

A statement by PCB, as quoted by ESPN Cricinfo, read:

"PCB will now consult a specialist in Australia after which a final management protocol will be established for the player. He will then return to the NCA in Lahore where he will continue his injury management and rehabilitation."

Shahzad made an impressive Pakistan debut, with five wickets in the game, including the scalps of Steve Smith twice, Mitchell Marsh, David Warner, and Marnus Labuschagne.

The injury further adds to the visitors' woes, with Naseem Shah already out of the tour and legspinner Abrar Ahmed missing the first Test with discomfort in his right leg and doubtful for the rest of the series.

Pakistan will likely field Hasan Ali or Mohammad Wasim Jr. as a replacement for Shahzad in the second Test. They will play a two-day practice game against a Victorian XI team at the Junction Oval, starting December 22.

Pakistan were blown away in the opening Test to extend their losing streak in Australia

Australian players rejoice in Nathan Lyon's 500th Test wicket.

Pakistan continued their dismal showing in Tests on Australian soil, losing their 15th straight game since the last win in 1995-96.

After losing the toss and bowling first, the Pakistan pacers started poorly by conceding 126 runs for the opening wicket. Despite a marked improvement with the ball following the start, their misery continued as the Aussies piled on a massive 487 in the first innings.

In reply, the Pakistan batters showed some spunk by reaching 123/1 before collapsing and being bowled out for 271. The hosts added to their lead by declaring their second innings on 233/5, setting up a target of 450 for Pakistan.

And to hardly anyone's surprise, the Asian side surrendered meekly to be blown away for a paltry 89 to suffer a 360-run defeat. David Warner's 164 in the first innings and Mitchell Marsh's all-round dominance led the way for the Aussies, who took a 1-0 lead in the series.

