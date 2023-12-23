"Pakistan is going to New Zealand, not Nepal" - Kamran Akmal's blunt response to Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan not being rested for NZ T20Is

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) selection consultant and former cricketer Kamran Akmal had an emphatic response when asked about the potential resting of senior players Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan for next month's T20I series in New Zealand.

Chief selector Wahab Riaz recently named a full-strength 17-member squad for the T20Is in New Zealand, with Shaheen Afridi set to start his captaincy in the format. Akmal, recently added to Wahab's selection team, dismissed the thought of resting senior players for such an important series ahead of the T20 World Cup in June next year.

In an interview with a local TV channel, he said:

"No one from team management or selection committee talked about giving rest to Babar and Rizwan during New Zealand series. Pakistan is going to New Zealand, not Nepal, where senior players can be rested. No one can think like that."

The former wicket-keeper further emphasized the need to have the best players play such in a challenging tour.

Akmal also weighed in on Pakistan's newly appointed Test captain Shan Masood by saying:

"Anyone given the responsibility of leadership or coaching should be given six to eight months, and after that, an assessment should be made."

Pakistan's T20I squad for the New Zealand series includes uncapped players Aamer Jamal and Haseebullah Khan, who impressed in the National T20 Cup. Wicket-keeper batter Azam Khan returns to the national setup after a solid showing in the same tournament.

They play five T20Is in New Zealand following the ongoing Test series in Australia, starting January 12.

Pakistan look to avoid another Test series defeat in Australia in the Boxing Day Test

Pakistan will be desperate for their batters to put in an improved performance.

Another embarrassing defeat in Australia in the first Test of the three-match series has Pakistan under pressure heading into the Boxing Day game at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), starting December 26.

Despite Shan Masood taking over as Test captain from Babar Azam, their struggles down under remained. Losing a bad toss, the Pakistan bowlers wilted under pressure to concede a massive 487 to the hosts in the first innings.

Although Pakistan's batters started brightly, they collapsed to being bowled out for 271. Playing catch-up the rest of the way, the Aussies piled on the misery by batting again and setting up a fourth-innings target of 450.

The visitors displayed no resistance on a crumbling Perth wicket and surrendered meekly to a dismal 89 all-out. The 360-run defeat was Pakistan's 15th consecutive Test defeat in Australia, and the side faces another series loss in a place they have never conquered in their checkered history.

To further dampen the mood in the Pakistan camp, they have also been hit with injuries to pacer Khurram Shahzad, and more recently, left-arm spinner Noman Ali.

