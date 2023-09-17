"Pakistan are not good enough to reach the finals" - S Sreesanth takes a dig at Babar Azam and co. after Asia Cup exit

Former Indian cricketer and World Cup winner S Sreesanth had some blunt words for Pakistan after the latter failed to qualify for the Asia Cup 2023 final. Babar Azam and co. lost to India by a staggering margin of 228 runs and then again faced defeat, this time to Sri Lanka in a thriller.

The Asia Cup has never seen a final between India and Pakistan. This seemed to be changing when Pakistan posted a target of 252 against Sri Lanka in 42 overs. However, the Men in Green couldn't handle their nerves under pressure and lost on the final ball against the Lankans.

Speaking to Sportskeeda, Sreesanth called Pakistan 'chokers' and feels they aren't good enough to make it to the final. He said:

"It won't happen (anytime soon). Pakistan are not good enough to reach the finals. They are like South Africa. They choke in finals."

He further:

"It is going to be an extremely good final. I expect captain Rohit Sharma to win the game for India in the final."

S Sreesanth on Washington Sundar

All-rounder Washington Sundar has been called in as a replacement for the injured Axar Patel for the Asia Cup final. While it is almost a like-for-like replacement, Sreesanth explained why he didn't feel Sundar would play straightaway.

On this, he opined:

"He has done well whenever he has got an opportunity. He might not have done exceedingly well of late, but whatever domestic cricket he played and the TNPL experience that he has had has been good. I don't expect him to play in the final though, as I feel Kuldeep Yadav will be back in the team."

India have a golden opportunity to with their eighth Asia Cup title against an injury-ravaged Sri Lanka. However, Dasun Shanaka and co. could be tough to beat in their own den.