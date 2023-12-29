"Pakistan were very good" - Michael Vaughan praises banter buddy Mohammad Hafeez after Pakistan's fightback against Australia

Former cricketers Michael Vaughan and Mohammad Hafeez have had their share of banter on X (formerly Twitter) during the 2023 World Cup and that might have led to a lot of friction between the duo.

However, after Australia's win over Pakistan, Vaughan took to X to congratulate the Pakistan Team Director for the way the visitors fought and made the hosts work for every run and wicket.

Here's what Michael Vaughan wrote on X, tagging Mohammad Hafeez:

"Pakistan were very good this week .. too many extras in the first innings & 2 catches that should have been taken away from a famous win at the G .. been very impressed with @MHafeez22 as coach .. 👍"

Mohammad Hafeez slams technology for Mohammad Rizwan's dismissal

Pakistan were still in the game on Day 4 when they needed just 98 runs to win with five wickets in hand. The partnership between Mohammad Rizwan and Salman Agha had ruffled a few feathers in the hosts' camp.

However, Pat Cummins produced a delivery that hit Rizwan's arm and Alex Carey appealed for a caught behind after collecting the ball. While the onfield umpire adjudged it as not out, DRS replays showed that the ball might have taken a bit of the wristband besides the gloves on its away to the keeper.

The decision was overturned and Rizwan seemed livid, and so did Mohammad Hafeez after the game. Here's what he told reporters about technology potentially hindering the game:

"We made some mistakes as a team and will address those things. But at the same time I believe, inconsistent umpiring and the curse of technology gave us the result which should have been different. So, I feel these are the areas that need to be addressed."

He added:

"Sometimes the technology brings some decisions which we don’t understand as humans. When the ball hits the stumps, it’s always out, why should it be umpire’s call. Technology is taking the game away from the instincts of the game."

As Vaughan mentioned in his post, Pakistan would look back at those dropped catches as a huge blunder denying their quest to end their losing streak in Australia.

