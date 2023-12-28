"Pakistan handing out gifts before the match and during the match"- Top 10 funny memes from Day 3 of PAK vs AUS Boxing Day Test at MCG

Australia holds an edge over Pakistan after the conclusion of the third day of the second Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. At stumps on Thursday (December 28), the hosts managed to reach 187/6 in the third innings, extending their lead to 241 on a deteriorating pitch.

Pakistan began the day with an overnight score of 194/6. Aamer Jamal (33), Shaheen Afridi (21), and Mohammad Rizwan (41) helped them to reach 264 before getting all out. Pat Cummins picked up a five-wicket haul, while Nathan Lyon scalped four wickets.

Mir Hamza (3/27) and Shaheen Afridi (3/58) then bowled phenomenally with the new ball to reduce Australia to 16/4 inside six overs of the third innings. Mitchell Marsh (96) and Steve Smith joined hands at this juncture and resurrected the innings for the hosts with a 153-run partnership.

Marsh got a lucky reprieve as Abdullah Shaifque dropped a simple catch in the slips. He made the visitors pay for the mistake with a scintillating knock, which helped them take a substantial lead.

Steve Smith also hit a patient half-century and complemented him well. Pakistan bowlers picked up a couple of wickets in the final session. Alex Carey remained unbeaten at the crease as umpires called it a day after Steve Smith's dismissal.

"The pitch has something for the fast bowlers"- Pakistan pacer Mir Hamza

Speaking at the press conference after Day 3, Pakistan bowler Mir Hamza reflected on his bowling performance and expressed satisfaction for delivering the goods for his side on a big stage. He said:

"Playing at the MCG against one of the best teams in the world, Australia, and providing two breakthroughs in a single over is a dream come true for me. I think a bowler knows his qualities and skills. Some bowlers are famous for seam and swing while some disturb batsmen with pace.

He continued:

"I think as long as you're disturbing the batsman, that's what matters, whether you're doing it with pace or seam/swing. I am aware of my skills, and I try to stick to them. I hold to my basics. The pitch has something for the fast bowlers, and the ball is swinging and seaming. I utilized my skills"

Looking ahead to Day 4, Hamza added:

"The body language among the boys is very positive. We are trying to go for the kill because we are still in the game. The sooner the wickets come, the smaller the target will be."

Australia won the first match of the three-Test series by 360 runs.

