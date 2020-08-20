Pakistan head coach Misbah-ul-Haq backs his troops to deliver late Independence Day gift to fans

In a recent interview, Pakistan’s head coach Misbah-ul-Haq has expressed faith in his players to deliver in the third Test at Southampton and level the series. He remarked that it would be a late Independence Day gift to all Pakistan Cricket fans.

Misbah emphasized on the importance of fitness, and has credited his players for maintaining peak fitness despite the COVID-19 pandemic:

“The players have taken ownership of their fitness levels and they should be given credit for that, especially after three months at home during the Covid-19 pandemic. They know having supreme fitness will help them to perform under pressure,” Misbah said.

The 46-year old head coach expressed his pleasure at the team's performance thus far. He mentioned that he was really happy with how the Pakistan players concluded the previous Test, despite the match dawdling towards a draw:

“I was really happy with the way we finished the match. That last session, even as the game drifted towards a draw, gives us a lot of confidence going into the last Test. It’s a big game and we want to end the series on a good note”.

Playing on Independence Day gives us extra motivation: Misbah

Pakistan players celebrating after leveling the series

Misbah is highly optimistic about the third and final Test of the series and hopes the Pakistan team can win the last match and dedicate it to the fans back home.

The former skipper also recalled the victory against England at the Oval in 2016 on Independence Day, pinning hopes on his team to emulate that particular performance.

“It is always a special moment to celebrate Independence Day during a Test match and Pakistan has some great memories from previous such occasions in England: our first ever Test win in England in 1954 came just after the Independence Day, as did the famous win at Lord’s in 1982 and, from a personal point of view, our victory at The Oval in 2016 when we leveled the series on 14 August itself. Playing on the Independence Day gives us extra motivation to perform for the nation and we wanted to give people the gift of victory," he added.

The third and final test starts from August 21 at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton and will be followed by three T20Is between the two sides.