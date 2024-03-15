Pakistan to host a tri-series for the first time in over two decades

Pakistan will host a Tri-series for the first time in over two decades, involving South Africa and New Zealand in February 2025. The decision was taken on Friday, March 15, after Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Mohsin Naqvi met his counterparts from Cricket South Africa (CSA), Mr Lawson Naidoo, and New Zealand Cricket's (NZC) Mr Roger Twose.

All three parties welcomed the move and the series will be played before the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy, which is also scheduled to be held in Pakistan. The hosts are the defending champions of the ICC Champions Trophy, having won the tournament's last edition in 2017 by defeating arch-rivals India in the final at the Oval in London.

This will be the first-ever Tri-series in Pakistan in over two decades. The country last hosted a tri-series back in 2004, involving Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe. The series comprised seven matches, played in Lahore, Rawalpindi, Karachi, Peshawar and Multan from September 30 to October 16, 2004. Sri Lanka emerged victorious, defeating the hosts by 119 runs in the final held at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

"I would like to thank the heads of NZC and CSA for agreeing to participate in the tri-series" - PCB Chairman

An elated PCB chairman thanked the heads of New Zealand and South African cricket boards and also asserted that it would be a great pleasure for Pakistan to host the prestigious 2025 ICC Champions Trophy.

About the upcoming hosting opportunities, the 45-year-old opened up by saying in an official media release:

"The Tri-series between Pakistan, South Africa and New Zealand will be an exciting event and it is after a long time that Pakistan will host such a tournament. I would like to thank the heads of NZC and CSA for agreeing to participate in the Tri-series. The PCB is also looking forward to hosting the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 which will be a great pleasure for Pakistan to host the top eight ODI teams on its soil."

Pakistan's upcoming assignment is a five-match T20I series against New Zealand at home which begins on April 18 in Rawalpindi. After the Kiwi challenge, they will be travelling to England for yet another T20I series which comprises four matches.

