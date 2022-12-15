"Pakistan is not losing because England is playing outstanding Test cricket" - Imam-ul-Haq

Pakistan opener Imam-ul-Haq insisted that the side lost the ongoing Test series against England due to their own mistakes instead of the opposition's brilliance. However, the southpaw vowed to continue to play the same way and bounce back strongly.

Pakistan lost their second successive Test series at home, losing to England in the second Test at Multan by 26 runs, following a 74-run defeat in Rawalpindi. The hosts notably lost from strong positions in both Tests as England were relentless.

Speaking at the press conference ahead of the third Test in Karachi, the opening batter stated that Pakistan regrets making a mess of their chances in both games. The 26-year-old said:

"The Test matches in Rawalpindi and Multan were in our hands. Unfortunately, we were unable to execute our plans, which is disappointing. Pakistan is not losing because England is playing outstanding Test cricket. We are losing because of our own mistakes. The weather in Karachi is warmer in comparison to Islamabad and Multan."

The Multan-born batter elaborated:

"There is no opener currently capable to meet the performances of the opening duo of Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan in T20. We will keep on playing as we do. We lost due to our mistakes, and we admit it. We will try and come up strongly."

Following the Multan Test, Pakistan captain Babar Azam also blamed the batters for not capitalizing on the side's strong position and finishing the game. With two losses, Men in Green's chances of reaching the World Test Championship (WTC) final also look bleak.

Imam-ul-Haq to play the final Test even though he is carrying an injury

Imam-ul-Haq. (Image Credits: Getty)

Meanwhile, the home side will look to continue with Imam-ul-Haq and Abdullah Shafique despite the latter carrying an injury. The left-handed batter suffered a hamstring injury while fielding and did not open the batting in the fourth innings in Multan, prompting Mohammad Rizwan to replace him at the top.

Although he went for an MRI scan, Imam returned and scored 60 off 104 balls while batting at No. 5 after England struck thrice. He added 108 runs with Saud Shakeel before perishing in the closing minutes of day four.

Shakeel top-scored with 94 but his efforts were not enough to prevent a defeat. Should England win in Karachi, they will become the first team to win three Tests in Pakistan.

