Pakistan may lose ICC Champions Trophy 2025 hosting rights to West Indies and USA - Reports

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) may soon lose the rights to host the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. West Indies and USA might jointly host the mega event two years later.

According to a report by News18, the International Cricket Council is planning a three-way barter for the big tournaments scheduled to take place in 2024 and 2025.

Next year's T20 World Cup, featuring 20 teams, was originally supposed to take place in West Indies and USA. However, a lack of proper infrastructure in the United States has forced the International Cricket Council to change their plans.

Since the Champions Trophy will feature only eight teams, West Indies and USA can host that mega event in 2025. Meanwhile, the original hosts of the Champions Trophy, Pakistan, may receive monetary compensation for the losses.

The broadcasters are also in agreement with this proposal. It will be interesting to see which nation receives the rights to host the ICC T20 World Cup next year. England are the current favorites to replace the West Indies and USA as the hosts of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024.

Why did ICC move T20 World Cup 2024 out of the USA?

Cricket fans across the United States were excited when the International Cricket Council announced that West Indies and USA would jointly host the T20 World Cup in 2024. However, the infrastructure in the USA is reportedly not up to the mark for hosting such a big competition.

Sources close to this development told News18:

“The current infrastructure situation in the USA is not very encouraging. Even if they successfully host the upcoming Major League Cricket, hosting an event like the T20 World Cup is a different ball game altogether. Where will you host the matches when the venues aren’t ready?"

The source went on to mention that a majority of the viewership for multi-nation cricket tournaments comes from the sub-continent. If such a big tournament takes place in the far west, it could be a loss-making proposition for the broadcasters.

