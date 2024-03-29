Pakistan to play three T20Is against Ireland in May 2024

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has officially announced the schedule for the tour of Ireland in May 2024. Upon the conclusion of the five-match T20I series at home against New Zealand in April, the Pakistan Men's Cricket Team will play three T20Is against Ireland.

The series opener is scheduled for May 10, while the second T20I will be played on May 12 and the final game on May 14. All three matches will take place at the Castle Avenue Cricket Ground in Dublin. After the series against Ireland, the Men in Green will take on England in a four-game T20I series starting on May 22.

Can Pakistan win their second ICC Men's T20 World Cup this year?

Having finished as the runners-up at the 2022 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup held in Australia, Pakistan will be hoping to go a step further in the upcoming edition of the ICC tournament.

The five-wicket defeat to England in 2022 was their second in the final of an ICC Men's T20 World Cup, having suffered a five-run loss against arch-rivals India at the inaugural edition back in 2007.

They put aside that disappointment and bounced back stronger by clinching the title two years later when England hosted the showpiece event in 2009. The Men in Green have been grouped alongside India, Ireland, the United States and Canada in Group A at the 2024 T20 World Cup.

They begin their campaign with a fixture against the co-hosts United States of America on Thursday, June 6 at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas. The much-awaited clash against India will take place on Sunday, June 9 at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York.

With experienced players like Mohammad Amir and Imad Wasim announcing their decisions to come out of retirement and make themselves available for the 2024 ICC Men's T20 World Cup, Pakistan looks to be a strong contender for the title.

Can they go all the way and repeat the pattern of 2007-09 by lifting the trophy after a final loss in the previous edition? Well, we'll just have to wait and watch!

