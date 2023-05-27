Pakistan players waiting for NOC from PCB to participate in upcoming MLC - Reports 

A handful of Pakistani players are in consideration to play in the inaugural USA-based Major League Cricket (MLC). Their fate over participation in the tournament, however, rests entirely with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

The likes of Azam Khan and Imad Wasim (non-contracted) have already found suitors in principle, the form of Seattle Orcas, co-owned by the GMR Group, who hold a significant stake in the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise - Delhi Capitals (DC).

In recent times, Pakistani players have not been involved in franchise leagues that boast investment from IPL franchises, primarily the SA20 and ILT20.

While the primary reason for their absence was put down to a busy international schedule, a case could also be made with respect to the Indian-based franchises that might have been reluctant to include Pakistani players in their ranks.

A report from ESPNcricinfo mentions that two other centrally contracted players have been approached by MLC franchises as well. The PCB is currently evaluating the league and deliberating over issuing the NOCs, for which they are likely to charge $25,000 per player.

MLC Organizers have been in discussion with PCB over the last couple of weeks regarding this matter as well. PCB is exploring the avenues as well as the terms and conditions surrounding the NOC before it is issued. The league organizers are apparently also anxious over Pakistani players getting Visa clearance, but they are likely to cross the bridge when they come to it.

The inaugural MLC season clashes with Pakistan's tour of Sri Lanka

Pakistan are currently scheduled to play a two-match Test series against Sri Lanka as part of the third World Test Championship (WTC) cycle in July. There is currently talk about expanding the short tour to include ODIs as well, keeping the World Cup in mind.

Should the tour include white-ball cricket as well, it will draw the commitment of the contracted players, leaving them unavailable for the MLC in the US. The latest franchise-based T20 league is slated to take place from July 13 to July 30 at Grand Prairie Stadium in Texas.

The first season of the competition features six franchises, out of which four are based on IPL franchise ownership. Each franchise will play five league matches before the final to ramp up cricket interest in the nation ahead of the 2024 T20 World Cup, which the USA will host along with the Caribbean.

Will MLC feature Pakistani players in its inaugural edition? Let us know what you think.

Poll : 0 votes