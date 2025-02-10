Pakistan provide massive fitness update on Haris Rauf ahead of 2025 Champions Trophy; pacer to miss South Africa ODI

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has given the fans a sigh of relief with an update on injured pacer Haris Rauf ahead of the all-important 2025 Champions Trophy. The 31-year-old suffered a muscle strain during the opening game (February 8) of the home tri-series against New Zealand, causing him to walk off the field.

However, the board has confirmed that the injury isn't too serious and that Rauf will play in the Champions Trophy, starting February 19. Nevertheless, as a precautionary measure, they confirmed that the speedster will not be available for selection for the final league-stage match of the ongoing tri-series against South Africa on February 12.

The PCB statement on Rauf read (via pcb.com.pk):

"Following MRI and X-ray scans, it has been confirmed that Pakistan fast bowler Haris Rauf sustained a muscular sprain in the lower chest wall region during Saturday’s match against New Zealand. The injury is not serious and he is expected to be fully recovered for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, which commences in Karachi on 19 February."

It continued:

"However, as a precautionary measure and part of his ongoing rehabilitation, he will not be available for selection against South Africa on 12 February."

Rauf bowled 6.2 overs before walking off the field in the tri-series opener against the Kiwis. He was in the middle of a terrific spell at 1/23 before his departure, as Pakistan lost the match.

Pakistan suffer massive loss after Haris Rauf's injury against New Zealand

Haris Rauf's injury proved costly for Pakistan in their tri-series opener against New Zealand in Lahore on February 8. After keeping a lid on the Kiwis for much of the innings, the Pakistan bowling went awry at the death overs as Glenn Phillips smashed a breathtaking 74-ball 106* to propel the side to 330/6 in 50 overs.

In response, Pakistan lost the plot after a solid powerplay where they reached 52/0 in 9.5 overs. Despite opener Fakhar Zaman's sparkling 69-ball 84, the hosts folded for a mere 252 to lose by 78 runs.

The defeat means they will have to win their final league-stage game against South Africa to garner hopes of qualifying for the final on Friday, February 14.

