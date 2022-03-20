Pakistan vs Australia 2022: Zahid Mahmood replaces Mohammad Nawaz for white ball series

Pakistan cricket chief selector Mohammad Wasim has announced a change to the white ball squad for the series against Australia. With left-arm orthodox spinner Mohammad Nawaz yet to recover from his foot injury, leg-spinner Zahid Mahmood will replace him.

Nawaz, who has featured in 49 international games across formats, missed out on the Test series against Australia. The 27-year old sustained his injury during the seventh edition of the Pakistan Super League. Mahmood will also act as a cover for all-rounder Shadab Khan.

Chief selector Wasim said that Nawaz is yet to recover from his injury. He also expressed concerns about Shadab Khan's injury leading up to the high-profile series, vital to their World Cup qualification.

Nevertheless, Wasim trusts Mahmood to make an impact if needed. He said, as quoted by pcb.com.pk:

"Unfortunately, Mohammad Nawaz has not recovered fully from the foot injury he suffered during the HBL Pakistan Super League 7. We also need to reassess Shadab Khan’s fitness once he joins the squad before playing him in this high-profile series, which is very important for us in terms of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League points."

Wasim continued:

"Zahid Mehmood has been with the team for the Tests and also featured in the HBL PSL 7 for Islamabad United. We feel he is an adequate replacement in the present situation and can potentially make a contribution to the team if needed."

Mahmood has so far played only a solitary T20I, taking three wickets in four overs against South Africa in February 2021. However, the 34-year old averages 27.97 and 21.07 respectively in List A and T20s.

Pakistan and Australia to face off in deciding third Test in Lahore

Meanwhile, the three-Test series between Pakistan and Australia will head to Lahore on March 21 after two drawn games in Rawalpindi and Karachi.

The hosts fought tooth and nail in the second Test to earn a draw after conceding a massive first-innings lead. Australia came up just short as the hosts survived 172 overs in the fourth innings, spearheaded by Babar Azam's 196 and wicketkeeper Mohamed Rizwan's unbeaten hundred.

