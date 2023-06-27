Pakistan schedule 2023 World Cup: Complete Pakistan match list, dates, venues and timings in IST

Pakistan's 2023 World Cup campaign will begin on October 6 in Hyderabad, the International Cricket Council (ICC)'s confirmation of the full schedule has revealed.

Babar Azam and Co. will play both the second and the second-last match of the group stage. Their nine matches will be played across just five cities - Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Chennai, Kolkata, and Bengaluru.

They will have a relatively easy start to the tournament, going against the two successful teams from the ongoing World Cup Qualifiers in Zimbabwe, on October 6 and 12. These will be followed by the blockbuster clash against India at the set-to-be heavily-packed Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on October 15.

There will be no respite after that as five-time champions Australia, dark horses Afghanistan, South Africa, Bangladesh, and last World Cup finalists New Zealand and England will come back-to-back.

Pakistan's league stage will come to a close on November 12 against Jos Buttler's team at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

The tournament will be played between 10 teams, starting on October 5, and each team will play the other nine once. The four teams with the most points will then move to the semi-finals, which are scheduled for November 15 and 16. The final will be played on November 19 in Ahmedabad.

Pakistan's schedule for 2023 World Cup

Match 2: October 6 - Pakistan vs Qualifier 1, Hyderabad, 2.00 pm IST

Match 9: October 12 - Pakistan vs Qualifier 2, Hyderabad, 2.00 pm IST

Match 13: October 15 - India vs Pakistan, Ahmedabad, 2.00 pm IST

Match 18: October 20 - Australia vs Pakistan, Bengaluru, 2.00 pm IST

Match 22: October 23 - Pakistan vs Afghanistan, Chennai, 2.00 pm IST

Match 26: October 27 - Pakistan vs South Africa, Chennai, 2.00 pm IST

Match 31: October 31 - Pakistan vs Bangladesh, Kolkata, 2.00 pm IST

Match 36: November 4 - New Zealand vs Pakistan, Bengaluru,10.30 am IST

Match 44: November 12 - England vs Pakistan, Kolkata, 2.00 pm IST

