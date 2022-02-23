Mohammad Nawaz ruled out of Australia Tests; no replacement named by Pakistan Cricket Board

Pakistan left-arm spinner Mohammad Nawaz has been ruled out of the upcoming Test series against Australia. The 27-year-old suffered a navicular bone fracture in the ongoing seventh edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Nawaz was in the scheme of things for the marquee three-match Test series against Australia. He was slated to play a key role familiar subcontinent conditions against the visitors. Despite the injury, which ended Nawaz's campaign in 2022 PSL, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced that no replacement player would be named to the squad.

Pakistan have made a few alterations to the contingent by naming fast bowler Naseem Shah and wicketkeeper Sarfaraz Ahmed to the reserve players list.

The aforementioned list, which also includes the likes of Yasir Shah and Mohammad Abbas, have been advised by the board to compete in the upcoming Pakistan Cup.

Reserve players can be called up to the squad in case of an injury or other unforeseen circumstances. The PCB released a statement in this regard:

"Mohammad Nawaz has been ruled out of the series with a foot injury. He will not be replaced in the side. Naseem Shah and Sarfaraz Ahmed have now been added as traveling reserves. They will only be considered for selection if there is an injury."

"Mohammad Haris has been added to the reserve players list. However, he, along with Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Abbas and Yasir Shah have been advised to participate in the Pakistan Cup, which commences on 2 March. If required, they will be drafted into the side."

The board has also announced that players in the squad who are not part of the training camp and do not have any commitments in the PSL playoffs will commence practice following a quarantine period. The statement continued:

"Test players who attended a training camp in Karachi and those not involved in HBL PSL 2022 playoffs will arrive in Islamabad later tonight. After observing a three-day room isolation, they will hold a training session on 27 February."

"Test players involved in the HBL PSL 2022 playoffs will travel to Islamabad in a bubble on 28 February and will participate in a training session on 1 March."

Australia will tour the Asian nation for the first time in 24 years to take part in an all-format tour. The tour will commence with the first Test in Rawalpindi on March 3. The teams will also compete in three ODIs and a solitary T20 game.

Updated Pakistan squad for Australia Tests

Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan (vice-captain), Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan, Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi , Shan Masood and Zahid Mahmood.

