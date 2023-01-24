“Pakistan style” - Fans react as Ishan Kishan gets run out after horrible mixup with Virat Kohli in IND vs NZ 3rd ODI

Indian wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan was run out in the third ODI against New Zealand in Indore on Tuesday, January 24. The southpaw was involved in a terrible mixup with Virat Kohli and a communication error resulted in his dismissal.

The incident happened in the 35th over when Kishan hit the ball and ran. Kohli also picked up the pace and kept running toward the striker’s end but the wicketkeeper-batter stopped and returned by then.

The 24-year-old had no chance to get back to his crease. Henry Nicholls quickly picked up the ball and disturbed the bails.

The development came even as Rohit Sharma (101) and Shubman Gill (112) shared a 212-run opening partnership and provided a decent platform for middle-order batters.

Kishan departed for just 17 off 24 balls. He earlier also failed to deliver in the first ODI, scoring five off 14 balls.

Fans were surprised to witness the run-out, which cost Ishan Kishan’s wicket.

Here are some of the best Twitter reactions:

Ishan Kishan fails to deliver in KL Rahul’s absence

Ishan Kishan failed to deliver on multiple occasions as a middle-order batter in the absence of regular wicketkeeper batter KL Rahul. The development comes days after Rahul played a match-winning knock in the second ODI against Sri Lanka, scoring an unbeaten 64 as India won by four wickets.

A couple of failures put a question mark on Kishan’s future in the 50-over format ahead of the 2023 ODI World Cup.

Meanwhile, Shubman Gill has cemented his place as an opener with scores of 208, an unbeaten 40 and 112 in three ODIs against New Zealand. The 23-year-old had earlier registered scores of 70, 21 and 116 in the three-match series against Sri Lanka. He is a firm favorite to open alongside Rohit in the World Cup.

Team India will next play a three-match T20I series against New Zealand and a four-match Test series against Australia at home.

In the 50-over format, the Men in Blue will next play a three-match ODI series against Australia in March at home.

