“Pakistan team qualified for Lahore airport” – Fans erupt as New Zealand beat Sri Lanka by five wickets in 2023 World Cup

A clinical all-round performance helped New Zealand beat Sri Lanka by five wickets in the ongoing 2023 World Cup in a must-win game at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Thursday, November 9.

Chasing 172, Devon Conway and Rachin Ravindra provided a decent start, sharing an 86-run partnership for the first wicket. Conway scored 45 runs off 42 balls, including nine fours, while Ravindra hit 42 off 34 deliveries, comprising three sixes and as many boundaries.

Dushmantha Chameera provided the provided first breakthrough by dismissing Conway. Maheesh Theekshana sent back Ravindra soon after to reduce New Zealand to 88/2.

Daryl Mitchell, who slammed 43 off 31, including two sixes and five boundaries, held the ship steady at one end while wickets tumbled on the other at regular intervals. Angelo Mathews cleaned up New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson (14 off 15). Mark Chapman (seven off six) was run out next before Matthews came back to dismiss Daryl Mitchell.

In the end, Glenn Phillips and Tom Latham remained unbeaten on 17 and two as the Kiwis won the game with a massive 26.4 overs to spare.

Earlier in the day, the BlackCaps bundled out Sri Lanka for 171 in 46.4 overs. The Lankan batting unit flopped, but Kusal Perera looked brilliant for his 51 off 28, hitting two sixes and nine boundaries. Tail-ender Maheesh Theekshana (38 off 91) then shared a 43-run partnership with last man Dilshan Madushanka (19 off 48) to help the Lankans reach a respectable total.

Trent Boult starred with the ball for New Zealand, finishing with figures of 3/37, while Lockie Ferguson, Mitchell Santner, and Rachin Ravindra picked up two wickets apiece. Tim Southee also settled for one dismissal but was expensive otherwise.

New Zealand's big win means that Pakistan will now have to beat England by a margin of 275 runs at the Eden Gardens on November 11 to topple the Kiwis and enter the semifinals of the 2023 World Cup.

Given the seemingly impossible magnitude fo the task, fans on X trolled Pakistan. One user wrote:

“Pakistan team qualified for Lahore airport."

Here are some more reactions:

Can Pakistan qualify for the semifinals of the 2023 World Cup?

Pakistan are not yet completely out of the 2023 World Cup. However, they are now on the verge of exiting the tournament. The Men in Green have an impeccable task in their final league game against England at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on November 11.

They are currently placed fifth with eight points in as many games and behind fourth-placed New Zealand with 10 points. Babar Azam and Co. must beat England by 275 runs (batting first) or chase the target in 2.3 overs (bowling first).

Sixth-placed Afghanistan are also alive in the semifinal race with eight points in as many games. However, with their net run rate being lower than Pakistan's, it would be logical to deduce that their margin of victory would have to be even bigger and hence an unlikely outcome against South Africa.

Click here to check out the full SL vs NZ 2023 World Cup scorecard.