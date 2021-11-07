Pakistan vs Scotland T20 World Cup 2021: Toss result and playing 11s, today's match umpires list and pitch report

Pakistan take on Scotland in match number 41 of the T20 World Cup 2021 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Sunday. As far as the semi-final qualification scenario is concerned, Pakistan have already booked their berth in the knockouts. However, they would like to confirm their spot at the top of the points table in Group 2 with a win over Scotland.

A victory for Pakistan over Scotland on Sunday would see them end the Super 12 stage as the only unbeaten side. England’s winning run was halted by South Africa in Group 1 on Saturday. The Proteas registered a 10-run win in Sharjah. However, it did not impact England’s fortunes as they topped the group with the best run rate.

Pakistan will be keen to carry on with their excellent momentum. They cruised to a 45-run victory over Namibia in their previous game. Scotland, who were bundled out by India for 85, have another tough challenge in the offing.

PAK vs SCO - Today's match playing 11s

PAK playing 11: Mohammad Rizwan (w), Babar Azam (c), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi

SCO playing 11: George Munsey, Kyle Coetzer(c), Matthew Cross(w), Richie Berrington, Dylan Budge, Michael Leask, Chris Greaves, Mark Watt, Hamza Tahir, Safyaan Sharif, Bradley Wheal

PAK vs SCO - Today's match opening batters list

Pakistan will open with the prolific duo of Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam.

Kyle Coetzer and George Munsey have had a disappointing T20 World Cup. They would like to leave an impression on the tournament.

PAK vs SCO - Today's match pitch report

The England-South Africa encounter in Sharjah on Saturday was a high-scoring affair. The team batting first can gain the upper hand by putting up a good score on the board.

PAK vs SCO - Today's T20 World Cup match umpires

On-field Umpires: Rod Tucker, Paul Wilson

Third Umpire: Adrian Holdstock

Match Referee: David Boon

PAK vs SCO T20 World Cup toss result for today's match

Pakistan have won the toss and have opted to bat first. The only unbeaten side in the T20 World Cup 2021 are going with an unchanged XI.

Speaking after winning the toss, Pakistan skipper Babar Azam said:

“We're going to bat first. We want to put runs on the board and put pressure on them. To be honest, we are only looking to carry on the momentum.”

Scotland have made two changes to their playing XI. Calum MacLeod and Alasdair Evans are out and have been replaced by Dylan Budge and Hamza Tahir.

Edited by Samya Majumdar