"If Pakistan plays to its potential, then they can beat any team in the world, including India" - Wahab Riaz on upcoming T20 World Cup

Pakistani pacer Wahab Riaz believes that the Men in Green can beat India during the upcoming T20 World Cup, which will be held in UAE and Oman. The 36-year old feels that Pakistan can beat any opponent in the world if they play to their potential.

India and Pakistan will lock horns at the T20 World Cup on October 24 in Dubai. During an interview with PakPassion.net Riaz said:

"If Pakistan plays to its potential, then they can beat any team in the world, including India. T20 cricket is such a format that the whole match can turn into the space of a few balls or even one incident and the Pakistan versus India match will be no different. If Pakistan plays at their best, they can certainly beat India."

This will be the 6th time that India and Pakistan will come up against each other in the T20 World Cup, with India having won all five of the previous encounters.

Riaz feels that Pakistan have a good chance of winning the tournament

Wahab Riaz

Speaking about the Men in Green's chances in the upcoming T20 World Cup, Riaz said:

“Given the conditions and where it’s being held, I believe Pakistan has a very good chance of winning the tournament. Pakistan has played a lot of cricket in the UAE, and this gives us a very good chance to win the competition. We'll be familiar with the conditions and we'll know what the ball will do. If we can utilize the conditions and use them to our advantage, then there is no reason why we can’t be considered amongst the leading contenders."

Pakistan have won four of their last five T20 international series, only losing away from home to England.

Riaz also commented on the speculation about his inclusion in the T20 World cup squad. He feels that he has nothing to prove while revealing that the final decision of his inclusion in the squad rested with the national selectors. Riaz said:

"As a player, all you can do is perform and that’s what my aim is and that’s what I am doing around the world. Lately, I’ve played in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), and I have shown what I am capable of, and I don’t think I have to prove it again and again."

Riaz added:

"Regardless of what they (selectors) feel, I am performing well wherever I am getting a chance to play. So, let’s see what the selectors have in mind and whether they want me to be a part of future squads is totally up to them."

Edited by Ritwik Kumar