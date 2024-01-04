“Panjaaaaaa hai idhar pakkaaaa” – Suryakumar Yadav correctly predicted Jasprit Bumrah’s fifer in IND vs SA 2nd Test

Jasprit Bumrah starred with the ball on Day 2 of the second Test between India and South Africa at Newlands on Thursday, January 4. The speedster completed his fifer by taking four quick wickets in the opening session.

Bumrah dismissed David Bedingham in the very first over to begin the Day 2 proceedings before sending back Kyle Verreynne, Marco Jansen, and Keshav Maharaj in no time. The 30-year-old had previously dismissed debutante Tristan Stubbs in the last session of action-packed Day 1.

Bumrah made his Test debut in Cape Town back in 2018. The pacer shared a heartfelt post on Instagram to reminisce the occasion before the second game. He captioned the Instagram post:

“Back at Newlands, 5 years after my Test debut here. A lot of memories, a lot of gratitude.”

Replying to the post, Suryakumar Yadav correctly predicted that Bumrah will take a five-wicket haul at Newlands. He wrote:

“Panjaaaaaa hai idhar pakkaaaa (Fifer is confirmed here).”

What happened in IND vs SA 2nd Test so far?

South Africa won the toss and opted to bat first against India. A clinical bowling performance helped India bundle out for just 55 in their first innings. Mohammed Siraj returned with career-best figures (6/15), while Mukesh Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah bagged two wickets apiece.

In response, the visitors looked good at 154-4 before losing the remaining six wickets in 11 balls without adding a single run. Virat Kohli starred with the bat, scoring 46 runs off 59 deliveries, hitting one six and six boundaries.

India captain Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill also chipped in with scores of 39 and 36, respectively. South African pacers Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, and Nandre Burger bagged three wickets apiece for South Africa.

In response, the hosts are currently batting at 158/7 after 31 overs in the third innings. They lead by 60 runs, with Aiden Markram (102 off 99) and Kagiso Rabada (2 off 11) at the crease.

Follow the IND vs SA 2nd Test live score and updates here.

