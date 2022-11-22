"Pant is our best wicket keeper, period" - Fans in awe of Rishabh Pant's glovework in 3rd IND vs NZ T20I

Team India's wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant showcased some impeccable glovework in the third and final T20I of the three-match series against New Zealand on Tuesday, November 22.

Pant took a brilliant diving catch off Mohammed Siraj's bowling in the 18th over to dismiss New Zealand's swashbuckling batter James Neesham. Despite having a lot of ground to cover, he kept his eyes on the ball and completed a stunning catch to send the danger man packing.

The 25-year-old took another brilliant catch in the 19th over. Daryl Mitchell perished against Arshdeep Singh's fiery short delivery, gloving it to Pant. The keeper leapt to his left to take an impressive catch at a crucial juncture.

A number of fans took to social media to acknowledge Rishabh Pant's inspired performance behind the stumps in the vital clash. Here are some of the reactions on Twitter:

Dhan Singh Rathore @Dhnubanna16 @rawatrahul9 Pant ki keeping ki taarif ab log ni krte h usne bhot improvement Kiya h pehle troll krte the log keeping ki wjh se @rawatrahul9 Pant ki keeping ki taarif ab log ni krte h usne bhot improvement Kiya h pehle troll krte the log keeping ki wjh se

ARMAAN @ArmaanRP17 Rishabh Pant wicket keeping skill alone justifies his place in the Indian XI.

Best wk in India right now accept it or not. 🫶🏼 Rishabh Pant wicket keeping skill alone justifies his place in the Indian XI.Best wk in India right now accept it or not. 🫶🏼 https://t.co/RqoQWAlKcE

Ur Dad @UrDad11180325 Can we appreciate rishab pant's improvement in wicket keeping#NZvsIND Can we appreciate rishab pant's improvement in wicket keeping#NZvsIND

Rocky Balboa @1976Rocky Really need to appreciate Rishabh Pant the wicket keeper



He took 3 difficult chances today in single match



His keeping Completely looks safe and gives confidence that we can take it as granted Really need to appreciate Rishabh Pant the wicket keeperHe took 3 difficult chances today in single matchHis keeping Completely looks safe and gives confidence that we can take it as granted

SS @frontfootpull_ What an absolutely great wicketkeeping performance this has been from rishabh pant btw What an absolutely great wicketkeeping performance this has been from rishabh pant btw

Prantik @Pran__07 Another brilliant catch. Pant is our best wicket keeper, Period. Another brilliant catch. Pant is our best wicket keeper, Period.

The Indian bowlers came out on top in their battle against the New Zealand batters, bundling them out for 160 in the third T20I. Fast bowlers Mohammed Siraj and Arshdeep Singh each picked up four wickets, while Harshal Patel bagged one scalp in the encounter.

Rishabh Pant fails to impress with the bat in third T20I against New Zealand

The ploy to use Rishabh Pant as an opener has proved to be unsuccessful in the ongoing series as the left-handed batter suffered back-to-back failures.

The southpaw managed just 11 runs off five deliveries on Tuesday before being dismissed by Tim Southee in the third over of the Indian run chase. Notably, he struggled for form in the previous clash as well, getting out for six after a brief stay at the crease.

The Hardik Pandya-led Indian side require 161 runs in the final fixture to complete a series victory over the Kiwis. The Men in Blue have a 1-0 lead in the series thanks to their decisive 65-run win in the second T20I.

BCCI @BCCI



A superb show with the ball from



wickets each for Mohammed Siraj & Arshdeep Singh

wicket for Harshal Patel



Over to our batters now!



Scorecard bit.ly/NZvIND-3RDT20I



#TeamIndia | #NZvIND Innings Break!A superb show with the ball from #TeamIndia wickets each for Mohammed Siraj & Arshdeep Singhwicket for Harshal PatelOver to our batters now!Scorecard Innings Break! A superb show with the ball from #TeamIndia! 💪 💪4⃣ wickets each for Mohammed Siraj & Arshdeep Singh1⃣ wicket for Harshal PatelOver to our batters now! 👍 👍Scorecard ▶️ bit.ly/NZvIND-3RDT20I #TeamIndia | #NZvIND https://t.co/g59Uz7h2eh

Meanwhile, Pant's lean patch has concerned many Indian fans, given that he was also not able to make the most of his chances during the recently concluded T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia.

