"Pant is our best wicket keeper, period" - Fans in awe of Rishabh Pant's glovework in 3rd IND vs NZ T20I

Team India's wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant showcased some impeccable glovework in the third and final T20I of the three-match series against New Zealand on Tuesday, November 22.
Pant took a brilliant diving catch off Mohammed Siraj's bowling in the 18th over to dismiss New Zealand's swashbuckling batter James Neesham. Despite having a lot of ground to cover, he kept his eyes on the ball and completed a stunning catch to send the danger man packing.
The 25-year-old took another brilliant catch in the 19th over. Daryl Mitchell perished against Arshdeep Singh's fiery short delivery, gloving it to Pant. The keeper leapt to his left to take an impressive catch at a crucial juncture.
A number of fans took to social media to acknowledge Rishabh Pant's inspired performance behind the stumps in the vital clash. Here are some of the reactions on Twitter:
The Indian bowlers came out on top in their battle against the New Zealand batters, bundling them out for 160 in the third T20I. Fast bowlers Mohammed Siraj and Arshdeep Singh each picked up four wickets, while Harshal Patel bagged one scalp in the encounter.
Rishabh Pant fails to impress with the bat in third T20I against New Zealand
The ploy to use Rishabh Pant as an opener has proved to be unsuccessful in the ongoing series as the left-handed batter suffered back-to-back failures.
The southpaw managed just 11 runs off five deliveries on Tuesday before being dismissed by Tim Southee in the third over of the Indian run chase. Notably, he struggled for form in the previous clash as well, getting out for six after a brief stay at the crease.
The Hardik Pandya-led Indian side require 161 runs in the final fixture to complete a series victory over the Kiwis. The Men in Blue have a 1-0 lead in the series thanks to their decisive 65-run win in the second T20I.
Meanwhile, Pant's lean patch has concerned many Indian fans, given that he was also not able to make the most of his chances during the recently concluded T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia.
Get IND vs NZ Live Score and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on India vs New Zealand 2022.