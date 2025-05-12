"Parathe nahi khate ho" - When Virat Kohli opened up about his mother Saroj

Team India and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) stalwart Virat Kohli once opened up about his mother, Saroj Kohli. He spoke about her concerns about his diet preferences in the past, which apparently made him thin. Video snippets of Virat Kohli's revelation on the matter have been going viral online on the occasion of Mother's Day on Sunday, May 11.
During the conversation, Virat Kohli spoke about the eagerness of other players in learning about his fitness regimen. Meanwhile, his mother was worried about him getting thin and asked him to eat well while speaking after the games.
"People keep talking about fitness, and I get scolded by my mother after a match. She thinks I am too thin. I should get more healthy. People usually ask me about my fitness regimen, and on the other hand, my mother wants me to have parathas. Her scolding is from that point of view, She wants to feed me well," said Kohli.
The video has gone viral on Instagram, garnering more than 130K likes and several comments from cricket fans.
"The timing and occasion are not appropriate"- Navjot Singh Sidhu on Virat Kohli retirement rumours ahead of England Test series
Former Indian cricketer Navjot Singh Sidhu recently addressed Kohli's test retirement rumours. He opined that he should continue to play, considering the upcoming tough away series against England. He felt that Kohli's experience would be vital for India in the absence of Rohit Sharma. Sidhu said: (via India Today)
"Virat Kohli’s decision — that he wants to retire — has created a stir across the cricketing world. We are heading into a tour that is the toughest litmus test even for other Test-playing nations. Why do I say that Kohli can be our 'knight in shining armor' in England?
"Because he has the experience, especially after Rohit Sharma's departure. You can’t send an inexperienced side to England. His intention is right, his motive is noble — that 'the old order must change, yielding place to the new.' But the timing and occasion are not appropriate, because the pride and prestige of India are on the line," Sidhu added.
