Parents blow kisses as Josh Inglis reaches debut hundred in SL vs AUS 2025 1st Test [Watch]

Australian wicketkeeper-batter Josh Inglis' parents were elated as their son got to the three-figure mark on his Test debut on Day 2 at the Galle International Stadium against Sri Lanka. The right-hander celebrated his hundred joyfully, and his parents were seen blowing kisses at him as the video of the same surfaced on social media.

The incident occurred in the 131st over of the innings bowled by off-spinner Nishan Peiris. Inglis went back to a slightly short-pitched delivery and punched it to extra cover. With the Western Australia batter on 98, he ran an easy three to complete his hundred off only 90 deliveries. The 29-year-old's parents hugged one another to celebrate the emotional moment.

The Yorkshire-born cricketer, who has played limited-overs cricket for England, was presented his maiden baggy green cap by former Australian opener Geoff Marsh ahead of the Test. However, he had to wait until Day 2 to swing his willow as Australia's top-order made hay on a decent surface. Inglis also became the 21st cricketer from Australia to register a ton on his first Test appearance.

Josh Inglis becomes Prabath Jayasuriya's third wicket of the innings

Prabath Jayasuriya celebrates his third wicket. (Credits: Getty)

Josh Inglis had to walk back for 102 off 94 deliveries eventually as a leading edge off Prabath Jayasuriya's bowling carried to Kamindu Mendis at cover.

The tourists began the second day at 330/2, with captain Steve Smith and Usman Khawaja unbeaten on 104 and 147, respectively. Leg-spinner Jeffrey Vandersay, who claimed Marnus Labuschagne on Day 1, dismissed Smith for 141 in the opening session.

Jayasuriya had dismissed Travis Head earlier on Day 1 for 57 and got the better of Usman Khawaja, who registered his best of 232.

At least 40 minutes were lost on the opening day due to drizzle and bad light. Thus, the first session on Day 2 was an extended one. Reigning World Test Champions Australia are targeting their first series victory in Sri Lanka since 2011.

