“Park cricket, under-10s” – Mark Waugh reacts as Pakistan's Abdullah Shafique drops sitter in AUS vs PAK 1st Test

Former Australian cricketer Mark Waugh was surprised to see Abdullah Shafique dropping a sitter during the opening Test between Australia and Pakistan in Perth on Day 1 (December 14). The cricketer-turned-commentator said that the drop looked embarrassing and even under-10 cricketers could have completed the catch.

The reaction came as Shafique dropped Usman Khawaja on 21 during the 16th over bowled by debutante Aamer Jamal. Jamal bowled a short delivery outside off. Khawaja went for the pull shot but top-edged it and the ball looped over the cordon. Abdullah Shafique ran and settled underneath the ball but failed to grab it, resulting in a boundary.

Later in the day, debutante Khurram Shahzad bottled a chance to send Warner packing for 104 just before tea.

Waugh said on-air, as quoted by Fox Sports:

“That was regulation, on any level of cricket, park cricket, under-10s. It looked like the first catch he’s ever tried to take. You can’t do that. Not against any team, let alone Australia.”

Meanwhile, ex-Australian cricketer Michael Hussey has criticized Shan Masood’s captaincy debut for Pakistan. He felt that Masood didn’t look under control throughout Day 1:

“It’s regrettable and as captain, you’d be disappointed with that because … you want to set the standards right from the word go. But it happens. And it shouldn’t define the whole day."

Hussey added:

"He’s not the one out there bowling the balls. He’s not the one dropping catches. It’s not something that he would have been happy with. But it happens. You can’t make that as an excuse for Australia having a great day.”

“Fought fire with fire” – Adam Gilchrist’s ultimate praise for David Warner's century against Pakistan

Former Australia swashbuckling opener Adam Gilchrist lauded David Warner for his exploits with the bat against Pakistan. The legendary wicketkeeper-batter said that the left-handed batter showed the right intent from word go and made most of the scoring opportunities.

The reaction came as Warner slammed 164 off 211 balls, including four sixes and 16 boundaries. It was his 26th Tets ton, sixth against Pakistan.

Gilchrist told Fox Sports:

“It was an outstanding innings. He came out with his characteristic intent, with all sorts of commentary surrounding him leading into the Test. He’s continually and consistently fought fire with fire, I was thrilled that he did that.”

He added:

“He had elements of good fortune, which opening the batting in any Test match you’re going to have to have, and he’s absolutely capitalized on any opportunity to score. To make that statement puts to bed any issue. We might now get to enjoy David Warner at his finest for another couple of Test matches.”

Australia were 346/5 at stumps against Pakistan on Day 1, with Alex Carey and Mitchell Marsh at the crease.

