"I don't know if MS Dhoni was going to win you the game from the dressing room" - Parthiv Patel on India's 2019 World Cup semi-final loss

Parthiv Patel recently pointed out that India erred tactically by not promoting senior batter MS Dhoni in the batting order during the all-important semi-finals against New Zealand in the 2019 World Cup.

During a discussion on Cricbuzz, Parthiv Patel mentioned how Dinesh Karthik came in to bat ahead of MS Dhoni in the clash against New Zealand. He suggested that Dhoni couldn't have won the game from the dressing room.

The former India keeper-batter believes that Dhoni should have come higher up the order as he could have steadied the ship for the Men in Blue in the pressure situation.

He explained:

"In the 2019 World Cup semi-final, we sent Dinesh Karthik to bat at five and MS Dhoni at seven. I don't know if MS Dhoni was going to win you the game from the dressing room."

Notably, India suffered a heartbreaking 18-run loss to New Zealand as they failed to chase down a target of 240 in Manchester. Ravindra Jadeja was the top scorer for India, scoring 77 runs off 59 balls.

MS Dhoni also contributed with his fighting knock of 50. However, the seasoned campaigner wasn't able to steer his side to victory and was run out in the 49th over of the run chase.

"We didn't win those ICC trophies because we were tactically not right" - Parthiv Patel on Team India's performances in recent ICC events

Parthiv Patel further mentioned that India's recent unsuccessful campaigns in ICC events have been due to similar tactical errors. He pointed out how the management failed to find an ideal No.4 on the road to the 2019 World Cup.

Speaking about India's group-stage exit at the T20 World Cup 2021, he explained how Yuzvendra Chahal was left out of the squad in favor of other players on the basis of recent form.

He said:

"In bilateral series, you don't have to change much. You just have to plan once and usually the plan goes for the full series. But the pressure is different when you get into a semi-final or a final. India lost to a better team at the 2015 World Cup."

Patel added:

"But when you look at the Champions Trophy final (2017), India got it wrong tactically by deciding to bowl first on that wicket. Or in the 2019 World Cup, we didn't get our team right as we couldn't find a No.4 batter for two years."

He further noted:

"In the last T20 World Cup, we left out Yuzvendra Chahal, who is our No.1 spinner and picked players who had done well just in the recent past. We didn't win those ICC trophies because we were tactically not right."

India are yet to win an ICC trophy since 2013. The side will be aiming to end their championship drought by winning the upcoming T20 World Cup 2022, which is scheduled to be played in Australia later this year.

