"Passed on my bad luck of my debut run-out to Sarfaraz" - Anil Kumble on Sarfaraz Khan being run-out in maiden Test innings against England

Former Indian captain Anil Kumble cheekily said it was perhaps him passing on his bad luck of being run out on debut that resulted in Sarfaraz Khan suffering a similar fate on the opening day of the third Test against England on Thursday.

Kumble, India's highest wicket-taker in Tests with 619 scalps, was run out on his debut against England in Manchester in 1990. He also handed Sarfaraz with his India cap on the morning of the ongoing third Test at Rajkot.

The 26-year-old was in blistering form when Ravindra Jadeja (on 99) started for a quick single to reach his century, only to turn his back and sell the debutant down the river.

Speaking to Jio Cinemas at stumps on Day 1, Kumble felt Jadeja had gone into a shell that impacted his decision-making, leading to Sarfaraz's run out.

"Sarfaraz was dominating the partnership but Jadeja, I thought, got into a shell and that sometimes creates a mindset where you are not clear about the decision-making. Maybe, that was one of the reasons and possibility I passed on my bad luck of my debut run-out to Sarfaraz!," said Kumble.

Sarfaraz's run out came when England were teetering on the edge, with India on 314/4.

Nevertheless, the hosts finished Day 1 on a formidable 326/5 in 86 overs, thanks to a sensational 131 by skipper Rohit Sharma and Jadeja batting on 110*.

"It never looked like it was his first Test innings" - Anil Kumble

Anil Kumble praised Sarfaraz Khan for his positive mindset and free-flowing innings of 62 off 66 deliveries despite being on debut.

The 26-year-old entered the crease after a 204-run stand between Rohit and Jadeja. Yet, he displayed no nerves and immediately got going with nine fours and a maximum.

"It never looked like it was his (Sarfaraz’s) first Test innings. We all know about the talent he has and we have seen him dominate spin at the domestic level. But at the Test level, you need a completely different mindset and to have that approach and play that free-flowing innings was brilliant," said Kumble.

"He was certainly tested by Mark Wood, but coming in and dominating the spinners was outstanding. And the way he batted – more than a run a ball with the kind of shot selection, he was very assured in his approach. After he took the bowlers on, the next ball was played on the backfoot just to maneuver that single and get off strike. Brilliant batting from Sarfaraz," he added.

Sarfaraz has been in scintillating domestic form coming into his debut Test, with an average of almost 70 in 45 first-class games.

The youngster also scored 161 against the England Lions in the most recent outing ahead of his Test debut.

