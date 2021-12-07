“We've got some of the greats of all time in our changing room” - Pat Cummins claims Australia will be tough to beat in the Ashes

Australia’s new Test captain Pat Cummins on Tuesday claimed that the current squad for the Ashes has some “all-time greats", which will make them extremely difficult to beat.

The latest edition of the Ashes will begin with the first Test at the Gabba in Brisbane on Wednesday, December 8.

The Australian side that will take on England in the Ashes include batting giants Steve Smith and David Warner. Among the bowlers, apart from Cummins, they have proven performers like Josh Hazlewood and Nathan Lyon.

cricket.com.au @cricketcomau Ricky Ponting has spoken! The Aussie legend shares his predicted #Ashes scoreline, and the venue where England will most trouble Australia Ricky Ponting has spoken! The Aussie legend shares his predicted #Ashes scoreline, and the venue where England will most trouble Australia https://t.co/4hCA3ayLWw

Speaking ahead of the first Test, Cummins commented:

"I look around our team and we've got a pretty special side. We've got some of the greats of all time of Australian cricket in our changing room and when you get most of them clicking we're going to be a pretty tough team to beat.”

The pacer added:

"We get along really well and have a lot of fun, so hopefully a tight-knit group. We are enjoying our cricket and we're relentless when we have our chance to play.”

Cummins took over the Test captaincy from Tim Paine, who quit the post ahead of the Ashes in the wake of a sexting controversy.

“It's a shame he won't be out there tomorrow” - Pat Cummins on James Anderson’s absence

England Cricket @englandcricket



#Ashes Our walk from the changing room at The Gabba ⏳ Our walk from the changing room at The Gabba ⏳#Ashes https://t.co/UWqK3C9vd0

England will go into the Gabba Test without their veteran pacer James Anderson. According to an official England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) release, Anderson will miss the match as part of their “workload management”.

Reacting to the development, Cummins said:

"He's obviously a great player and it's a shame that he won't be out there tomorrow, but it doesn't change what we are going to do.”

Cummins picked opposition skipper Joe Root as the key wicket for Australia, but added that he wouldn’t make it or break it for them. The Aussie skipper opined:

"He's (Root) going to be right up there as the biggest wicket, he's had a really good last 12 months or so, but I wouldn't necessarily say he's going to make it or break it for them.”

Australia XI for Gabba Test: Marcus Harris, David Warner, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood

England 12-member squad for Gabba Test: Joe Root (c), Stuart Broad, Rory Burns, Jos Buttler, Haseeb Hameed, Jack Leach, Dawid Malan, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson, Ben Stokes, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood.

Edited by Samya Majumdar