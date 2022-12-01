"Pat Cummins and Co. will be having sleepless nights now" - Michael Vaughan issues warning to Australia ahead of 2023 Ashes

Former England captain Michael Vaughan reckons that Australia are in for a stern test when they arrive on English shores to defend the Ashes urn. Vaughan feels the hosts' uber-aggressive gameplay will give Pat Cummins and Co. plenty of headaches.

England's aggressive style of play in Test cricket, termed 'Bazball', has reaped rich rewards, working successfully during their home season. Ben Stokes and Co. went berserk on Thursday (December 2) against Pakistan in Rawalpindi as they slammed a record-breaking 506 on Day One of the Test.

In his column for The Telegraph, Vaughan stated that he feels England's methods will unsettle the Australians and that they will have sleepless nights. He wrote:

"People have wondered what will happen each time they take on a new bowling attack. In our summer, I reckon the Australians would have been saying, 'We will have you.' But even Pat Cummins and Co. will be having sleepless nights now because this is a juggernaut. It’s not a nice method or mentality to play against at all."

England scored at a staggering run rate of 6.74 on Day One of the first Test against Pakistan on a lifeless Rawalpindi pitch. Four English players scored centuries at a strike rate of over 100, including Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, and Harry Brook.

"They are trying to change Test cricket" - Michael Vaughan

Harry Brook and Ben Stokes walk off after the first day's play in Rawalpindi. (Image Credits: Getty)

Vaughan opined that England have reinvented Test cricket and remained consistent in their philosophy. He continued:

"We have to be honest about what England are doing. They are trying to change Test cricket and, eight games in, it is going pretty well. It’s not like they’ve done it once and then struggled for three games. They had one blip but otherwise, it’s been consistently excellent."

The 47-year-old also feels that Ben Stokes and Co. have set an example for the future generation of players as well, adding:

"It is still early days, of course, but I expect England to continue this way, and I think we will be talking about this period in years to come. I’ve not known a captain in my time, watching or playing the game, to have had such an impact on a team.

"Look at where the England team were before. One win in 17, thrashed in Australia playing cricket completely opposite to this."

England will look to go even harder on Day Two of the opening Test against Pakistan as they look to make a winning start to the three-match series.

