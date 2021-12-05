Pat Cummins confirms Australia's playing XI for 1st Ashes Test, Mitchell Starc keeps his place

Mitchell Starc will be part of Australia's playing XI for the first Ashes Test against England at the Gabba in Brisbane, starting on December 8. While under-fire Starc has retained his place, Travis Head and Cameron Green are also part of the Australian middle order.

Apart from Cummins and Starc, Australia have stuck to the tried and tested bowling duo of Josh Hazlewood and Nathan Lyon. According to a report in cricket.com.au, new Test captain Pat Cummins confirmed the team at the official launch of the Test series.

Question marks were raised over Starc’s place in the playing XI owing to his recent poor form. Aussie legend Shane Warne had even backed Jhye Richardson, who had taken 15 wickets in his past two Sheffield Shield matches, as a better option than Starc in the starting XI for Gabba.

On Saturday though, Australia’s head coach Justin Langer hinted that the think tank had no plans to alter the pace combination. Speaking about the preparations of the pace trio, he told the media:

"(Their preparation) has been excellent. We had some brilliant centre-wicket practice (at Metricon Stadium), we always thought that their workloads coming from the World Cup and because we went so deep, that we might've had to work a bit harder on that, but they've been great. They've had three or four centre-wicket sessions, and you saw how the boys bowled (Saturday) – they're up and about, and they're very confident after the World Cup, and with the experience of their careers.”

Meanwhile, England skipper Joe Root did not confirm the visitors’ playing XI, but admitted that spinner Jack Leach was in contention. He said:

“It's a great place to play spin. It's something we'll weigh up and consider, but we're not in a position to make that call right now."

Australia’s XI for 1st Test: Marcus Harris, David Warner, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Mitch Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood.

Australian legends differ over Mitchell Starc's inclusion

After Australian legend Warne called for Richardson to replace Starc at the Gabba, former speedster Brett Lee backed the left-arm seamer to come good.

According to Lee, Australia need the trio of Cummins, Hazlewood and Starc to fire if they are to do well in the Ashes.

Speaking to SEN’s Breakfast With Vossy, Lee said:

“Pat Cummins, the skipper, and Josh Hazlewood, they’re definitely two of the first picked. And I’m going to go with Mitchell Starc. You need experience when you’re playing in such a big series. A lot of people are calling for (Starc’s) head on the chopping block. I’m not going down that road. I’m going to say Mitchell Starc can produce an incredible Ashes series if he can get the ball to swing back at 150km/h, which he’s very, very capable of.”

Starc claimed only 11 wickets at an average of 40.72 in the Test series against India at home. He also had an underwhelming T20 World Cup 2021 even as Australia lifted the trophy.

