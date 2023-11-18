"Pat Cummins may have to regret a decision taken" - Astrologer who predicted Virat Kohli's 50th ODI ton makes bold claim on World Cup final

Astrologer Sumit Bajaj rightly predicted that Team India batter Virat Kohli will break Sachin Tendulkar's record of scoring the most ODI centuries in the 2023 World Cup.

Bajaj is once again in the news ahead of the all-important final between India and Australia. The astrologer, who has gained overnight fame, has stated that the Men in Blue will clinch their third World Cup title.

Bajaj, however, indicated that it would be Men in Blue's toughest match of the tournament. He also claimed that Australian skipper Pat Cummins will regret one of his decisions in the summit clash.

Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter) on Saturday, November 18, Sumit Bajaj wrote:

"Rohit Sharma led India should win the Cricket World Cup 2023 at Narendra Modi Stadium on 19th November 2023. This would be the toughest match India would be playing in this World Cup & Pat Cummins may have to regret a decision taken !"

The 2023 World Cup final between India and Australia will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, November 19.

"Nothing more satisfying than hearing a big crowd go silent" - Pat Cummins on India getting massive support from the crowd in 2023 World Cup final

Australian captain Pat Cummins is aware that fans will turn out in huge numbers to support Team India in the 2023 World Cup final on Sunday. Unperturbed by the massive support for the home team, Cummins stated that they would use it as motivation and try to silence the spectators with their performance.

Addressing reporters on the eve of the summit clash, he said:

"The crowd is obviously going to be very one-sided, but in sport, there is nothing more satisfying than hearing a big crowd go silent and that's the aim for us tomorrow. You've just got to embrace every part of a final. Even in the lead-up, there is going to be noise and more people and interest, and you just can't get overwhelmed; you have got to be up for it and you have got to love it."

India secured a six-wicket win over Australia when these two sides met in the group stage. The Men in Blue successfully chased down a tricky 200-run target, thanks to clutch knocks from KL Rahul (97*) and Virat Kohli (85).