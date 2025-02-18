Pat Cummins picks Indian pacer among bowlers he enjoys watching and admires

Australian pacer Pat Cummins picked Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah among bowlers he enjoys watching and admires. Along with Bumrah, he named South African pacer Kagiso Rabada as well.

In a conversation with PTI (via NDTV), Pat Cummins stated that Bumrah and Rabada have been consistent wicket-takers and that he has had wonderful contests against them in his career.

"Those two guys (Bumrah and Rabada) are bowlers I enjoy watching and admire. They have been taking wickets consistently for many years and we've had some wonderful contests," he said.

In the same conversation, Cummins, who also leads Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and has a lucrative contract with the franchise, emphasized on the fact that his love for Test cricket has always made it an easy decision for him to prioritize the longer format.

"I love Test cricket so much so its always been an easy decision to keep that as my number one priority. Especially in Australia, we are lucky to have Test cricket so well-supported," the 31-year-old reflected.

Pat Cummins brings out his new book 'Tested: The remarkable power of resolve'

Pat Cummins also brought out his book titled 'Tested: The remarkable power of resolve' published by Harper Collins.

Talking to PTI, Cummins revealed that he interviewed 11 achievers and leaders from around the globe for his new book.

"I started with a list of people I knew and admired and whose life stories exemplified resilience, leadership and the power of resolve. Then, over a number of months, I engaged in conversations with eleven extraordinary individuals, including Indian entrepreneur Ronnie Screwvala, former Australian Prime Minister Julia Gillard, former Australian fast bowler Dennis Lillee." he said.

Cummins has played 67 Tests for Australia, having picked up 294 wickets at an average of 22.43. He has played 90 ODIs and has grabbed 143 wickets at an average of 28.78 along with 66 wickets from 57 T20Is.

He also captained Australia to victory in the 2023 ODI World Cup, 2023 World Test Championship final, and the 2024-25 Border Gavaskar Trophy. However, he is injured and will miss the 2025 Champions Trophy in Pakistan.

